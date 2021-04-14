Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Bairstow knocks it away from long on and trudges to the other end. He will keep the strike. Do not go anywhere as this game is far from over. Hyderabad still need 42 from 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and quicker on middle. Pandey flicks it to the on side and takes a quick single.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Floated delivery on off, it is bowled very slow and given a lot of air. Pandey comes down the track and looks to go downtown. He does not time it at all. He miscues it high in the air but luckily for him it falls at no man's land in extra cover.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good quick running! Round arm action delivery on middle. Bairstow taps it to cover and takes a quick run.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and flighted on middle. Bairstow pushes it back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Manish Pandey dabs it to the left of short third man for a single.
Shahbaz Ahmed is into the attack.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot to get off the mark and finish the over. Short ball on middle, once again it is the off-pace delivery. Bairstow waits for it and pulls it using his wrists away from deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle. It is the slower one. Bairstow turns it to mid-wicket. Pandey wanted the single but does not get it.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Bairstow punches it but finds cover.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but he misses and the ball goes off his thigh pad fine down the leg side. Brace taken.
Jonny Bairstow is the new batsman in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Warner departs and is this the turning point in this game? The return of Kyle Jamieson does the trick as the dangerous and more importantly, well set Warner is back to the dugout. We saw something similar last game as Mumbai came from the dead to win the game, can Banglaore do the same here? Another slower short ball. This one sticks in the surface too. Warner looks to slam it over long on but does not time it well and hits it to the fielder there. Dan Christian there takes a good low catch. Warner is furious and Hyderabad still need 54 to win this.
Kyle Jamieson is back on.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on! Short ball which is slower in pace. Warner looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Warner pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Slower ball on off, Warner looks to guide it but misses it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Pandey pulls it through square leg for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Warner cuts it towards third man for a single.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Warner punches it past the bowler where it hits the stumps at the other end. It goes towards mid on. The batsmen get two runs.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Warner is safe! Full delivery outside off, Warner smashes it through covers. The batsmen take a singe. They go for the second. The fielder in the deep throws it at the keeper's end where de Villiers takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Warner's bat was grounded.
Run out chance! David Warner is the man in question. Replays show that Warner's bat is grounded and the dive saves him there.
Daniel Christian is on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Warner drives it towards covers where the fielder misfields and concedes a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Pandey flicks it through square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Pandey does well to dig it out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Slower delivery on middle, Pandey looks to push but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Pandey pushes it back towards the bowler.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Pandey does well to dig it out.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Warner blocks it off the front foot.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pandey pushes it through mid on for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Warner guides it towards third man for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept! Flighted delivery on middle, Warner sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Googly on middle, Warner looks to push but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice improvisation! Floated delivery on middle, Warner plays a reverse sweep through point for a boundary.
