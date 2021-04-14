Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Sundar punches it through mid off for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Full delivery on off, Sundar plays a paddle scoop uppishly towards the keeper where Saha dives and tries to take the catch but spills it. He does well to stop a boundary.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Sundar flicks it to mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Maxwell pushes it towards point for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Sundar punches it towards mid off for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full delivery on off, Sundar chips it over mid off for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Sundar drives it through covers for a single. 4 runs and a wicket from the over!
13.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Googly outside off, Sundar looks to defend but misses it due to the away turn on this one.
Washington Sundar is the new man in.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Once again Rashid gets the better of AB de Villiers. He might be known as Superman in world cricket but Rashid Khan is definitely his kryptonite in this game. The matchup has once again worked in Hyderabad's favour. Flat and slightly short outside off. It spins away from de Villiers. He looks to punch it through covers. The South African hits it uppishly and straight to David Warner at short cover. The Hyderabad skipper makes no mistake and takes a sharp catch. In a space of two overs, Hyderabad have pulled things back with two massive wickets. AB de Villiers is disappointed but the Hyderabad players are all smile and som is the owner. Big blow for Bangalore.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Maxwell pushes it towards mid on for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, de Villiers drives it through covers for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Maxwell flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Rashid Khan is back up. AB de Villiers is out to bat and the Afghanistan superstar has a great record against him. Hyderabad and Warner would have been aware of this matchup.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on middle, de Villiers leaves it alone. It goes safely towards the keeper.
12.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery outside off, de Villiers looks to play the upper cut but misses it.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, de Villiers defends it off the back foot.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Maxwell guides it towards third man for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Maxwell defends it off the back foot.
AB de Villiers walks out to bat now.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Fantastic catch from Vijay Shankar. He has taken a very tough catch of a very big man. A catch that might pull things back Hyderabad's way. It is the big man, the big fish, it is Super V. It is Virat Kohli who has gone back to the dugout. Holder hits the deck hard on the pads. Kohli looks to whip it flat-bat over the leg side. He plays this shot but this time gets a top edge. It goes high in the air and to the left and in front of deep square leg. Vijay Shankar moves to that side. He keeps his eyes on the ball as it swivels in the night sky. The Hyderabad all-rounder gets down and takes a very good catch. The reintroduction of Holder does the job for Warner. Kohli is furious as he was starting to look on song.
Holder is back!
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full toss outside off, Kohli looks to drive but misses it.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Maxwell flicks it through square leg for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Length delivery outside off, Kohli looks to push but misses it.
11.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short of a length and outside off, Kohli leaves it alone. The umpire gives wide for height.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Kohli comes down the track and pulls it through square leg for a couple.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Fantastic over for Bangalore. An ultra-expensive one for Nadeem. Makes a complete mess of his figures. He was very good prior to this but now he finishes with 1/36 from his four. The last ball is punched wide of long on for one.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli now joins the party! Floated on middle, Kohli goes downtown and gets it over Nadeem's head for a boundary. Make that 21 off the over with a ball remaining.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Maxwell drives it through mid off for a single.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What an over this turning out to be! 16 off the first half of the over. Once again he goes short and on middle. Maxwell picks it early and hits it over the cow corner region for biggie.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Maxwell has picked the bones out of that one. Short and wide outside off. Maxwell punches it with pure power and perfect timing through covers for a boundary.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally Big Show gets hold of one! Shorter and straighter on middle. Maxwell gets on his back foot and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie. He has struggled so far but this might be the shot that gets him going.
