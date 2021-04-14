Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Flat and short on middle and leg. Cramps Warner for room. He still manages to punch it but cannot go past short extra cover. 6 off Sundar's first.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Pandey knocks it to long on and rotates.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Washington comes over the wicket but misses his line as he turns this too much and it goes down the leg side. Pandey leaves it alone.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and Pandey punsishes it! Too short on leg. Pandey is quick to latch onto it. He goes on the back foot and pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On the pada, Pandey flicks it uppishly but on a bounce to short square leg.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and off, Manish defends it.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Sundar starts with a flat and short ball on middle. Pandey blocks it.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Superb from Warner! A very expensive over from Jamieson and that has released a lot of pressure that was building. 17 off the over. Short ball on the body. It stays nice and around the hip height. Warner swivels it over fine leg. The fielder is inside the circle at fine leg so no risk and the ball also goes all the way for a biggie.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Better from Jamieson! Pulls his length back and bowls it on middle and leg. Warner keeps it out!
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped away! Jamieson once again goes full and gets punished. This time the New Zealander also allows width. Warner frees his arms and smacks it over cover for a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket! A decisive hit is followed by a delicate single. Jamieson goes back to the hard length. It is around off, Pandey dabs it to third man for one.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Manish Pandey with a glamorous hit! Jamieson goes slightly fuller on middle and leg. Pandey shows no respect and quickly pounces on it. He clears his front leg and slogs it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off. Nice staright stump-to-stump bowling from Bangalore so far. Pandey keeps it out.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Fabulous over from Siraj. First run off the bat from his 2 overs. Just 2 off it and also the wicket of Saha. The last ball is on a length on off, Pandey punches it away from mid off and gets a single to keep the strike and get off the mark.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Good length delivery on middle. Manish Pandey defends it.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! There was an appeal but the umpire has signaled it as wide. A pacy bouncer outside off. Pandey looks to pull but misses. There is an appeal but the umpire is not keen. The umpire thinks it is an overcooked bouncer and stretches his arms to signal it as wide. Kohli is not too pleased and cannot believe it that it has been wided.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good bowling. Keeping things tight here. Length delivery on off, Manish Pandey defends it on the off side.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Siraj continues to bowl Test match line and length. It is on off, Manish Pandey starts with a watchful defense towards mid on.
Manish Pandey walks out at number 3!
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight into the hands of backward point. Saha was struggling against Siraj and Siraj's fantastic bowling gets the reward it deserved! First time he offers width to Saha as he bowls it on a length outside off. Saha frees his arms and cuts it hard. He hits it uppishly and finds Glenn Maxwell to perfection at backward point. The Big Show makes no mistake as he takes a good catch. Early blow for Hyderabad and Bangalore have the start they wanted.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Tight and tidy bowling from Siraj. Bowls it on a length on off, it comes back in to the right-hander. Saha defends it off the inner half of his bat.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Good length delivery on off, Warner taps it to cover and shouts a loud no.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the innings and just like the first innings, it is the skipper who gets it. Shortish ball on middle. It comes back in a bit. Warner swivels his pull with the swing and gets it through square leg for a boundary.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding from Siraj! Length ball just outside off. Warner lashes onto the cut and gets it through point. Siraj runs to his left from third man and puts in a very good dive. Shows full commitment to try and save runs for his side. He does well as replays find his save to be clean. The batsmen get two runs.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Saha is off the mark! Full ball on off, Saha knocks it to long on and gets a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Good ball! Jamieson makes the ball comes back in to the southpaw. It is on middle and leg. Cramps Warner for room. He taps it late to the side of the pitch and takes a quick single to get the first run of the bat in this innings.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Warner keeps it out.
1.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Faulty start for Jamieson! He misses his line and bowls it too far outside off. It is on the wrong side of the tramline. Warner leaves it alone.
Kyle Jamieson to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! An absolute peach of a delivery to finish the over. It has beaten everyone and everything. Good length delivery pitching outside off. Saha looks to drive it away from his body but this one comes in back sharply and keeps going away. It misses the stumps, beats de Villiers and goes to the fine leg fence.
0.5 over (0 Run) Ohh! This is brilliant stuff from Siraj and Saha is lucky as this ball has gone just over the stumps. Good length delivery pitching on middle and off and coming back in. Saha looks to punch it through the off side but it hits the top of the bat, bounces on the pitch behind him and lobs over the stumps.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good start from Siraj here. This one he hits the deck hard and makes the ball come back in. Saha taps it behind point and is eager to get to the other end. Warner though does not take the risky run.
0.3 over (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fullish ball but fuller than the previous delivery. It is outside off and swings away. Saha goes for the drive this time but misses.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and leg. Cramps Saha for room. He taps it to point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Hint of swing for Siraj first up! Full ball pitching outside off. Tempts Saha to drive first up. The ball shapes away. Saha is calm and shoulders arms to it.
