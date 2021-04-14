Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 10 off Nadeem's first! Flighted ball around off, Shahbaz Ahmed tickles it to the leg side and takes a single as Nadeem gets to the ball himself.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Kohli milks it to long on and gets to the other end.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Now smartly glances this through the on side and takes a single.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! First biggie of the game and it comes from the young bat of Shahbaz Ahmed! Floated on leg pole. It is a very poor delivery. Shahbaz Ahmed gets on his knee and slog sweeps it behind square leg, to the shorter side of the ground for a biggie.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Once again short but this is on middle and off. Kohli turns it mid-wicket for one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Nadeem starts with a flatter delivery which is short around off. Kohli cuts it but finds point.
Will Bhuvi bowl 3 on the trot? Doubt it as it will probably be a change in bowling. It is and spin is introduced as first change. The returning Shahbaz Nadeem is on now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length delivery on middle. Kohli tucks it fine down the leg side and keeps the strike.
3.5 overs (3 Runs) Excellent work from the skipper, Warner. Saves a run there. He said he wanted his side to show energy on the field and David is leading from the front in that regard. Fullish ball around off, Shahbaz makes room and goes over extra cover. He does not time it well but the ball seems to be going away from the fielder. Warner charges behind it and manages to pull it before the ropes. A lot of replays are needed to confirm Warner's stop was clean and it is deemed clean.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery just outside off. Shahbaz looks to ramp it over third man but misses.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly behind length area. It is on middle, Kohli swivels and eases it behind backward square leg for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Surprise ball and almost got the better of the Bangalore skipper. Bouncer very close to the body. It is slightly on the leg side. Kohli looks to hook but misses. There is an appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Warner does not review it and once again a very good call as the replay shows there was nothing.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on the stumps. Shahbaz taps it to the off side and takes a quick run.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shahbaz tickles it to fine leg to get off the mark and keep the strike.
Early blow for Bangalore. Who will come at number 3? Shahbaz Ahmed has been tasked to bat at the crucial position.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bhuvi strikes and Padikkal's return is a brief one. Bhuvneshwar gets his line and length right on this occasion. He bowls it on a length on middle and makes the ball come back into the southpaw. Padikkal looks to pull but he does not have enough room to free his arms. He hits it uppishly to the left of mid-wicket. Shahbaz Nadeem there takes a very good catch tumbling to the ground. He is a very good but underrated fielder and Hyderabad strike early. Not the start Bangalore would have wanted.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bhuvi misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Padikkal looks to pull but misses. Wided by the umpire.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads and a little movement as well. Padikkal looks to whip it through the on side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Bhuvi hits the deck hard and keeps it on top of off. Padikkal moves away from his stumps and chops his pull to short mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Kohli punches it to the off side for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Good length delivery on off, Padikkal taps it to the off side and calls for a quick run. He scampers and gets there with ease.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Padikkal turns it to the on side and keeps the strike.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! Fullish delivery just outside off, Padikkal makes the most of the Powerplay and smashes it over extra cover for a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Holder misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Padikkal looks to pull but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A very aggressive approach from Padikkal. Not needed actually so early on. Fullish ball just outside off, Padikkal comes down the track and swings hard at it but misses. There is an appeal and Warner thinks to take it upstairs. Bairstow though convinces him otherwise. Good call as there was nothing on it.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fulish on off, Padikkal pushes it to the off side.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Again the pads. This time the West Indian gets lucky as Padikkal misses his flick and gets hits on the thigh pad.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How well has Padikkal played that! Faulty start for Holder. He bowls a length ball on the hips. Padikkal flicks it brilliantly through backward square leg for a boundary.
Who will share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar? It will be Jason Holder!
0.6 over (1 Run) Single to end the over. Good ball but also very well played. Good length ball pitching on off and shaping away. Padikkal opens the face of the bat in the last moment and places it away from slip and to third man for a single. He gets his first run of the season and keeps the strike
0.5 over (0 Run) Bhuvi moves closer to the off stump now. Padikkal keeps it out.
0.4 over (0 Run) Padikkal starts his new season with an astute block to the off side. Good length delivery on off, Padikkal taps it to point and shouts a loud no.
0.3 over (1 Run) Now smartly follows the boundary with a single. Good length delivery on off, Kohli punches it to cover-point for a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! BOOM! Super V is off the mark and so his side in style. Bhuvneshwar is guilty of overpitching on off. A mistake Bhuvi should know one should never make against Kohli. The Bangalore skipper smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts right on the money. It is a length ball on off. Kohli starts with a solid defense with a straight bat.
We are all set for the action to begin! The umpires are making their way out to the middle. Hyderabad layers are in a huddle with skipper, Warner giving final words of motivation before his men take the field. Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli strides out along with the returning youngster, Devdutt Padikkal to open the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to operate with the new ball first up.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal (In for Rajat Patidar), AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder (In for Mohammad Nabi), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem (In for Sandeep Sharma).
Virat Kohli, the skipper of Bangalore, says that the pitch looks a bit patchy and chasing has become tough of late. Runs on the board are proving tough to overcome in Chennai. Admits that their last game was good but not perfect as they operated at 75 percent and he himself should have batted longer. Praises his bowlers for coming back strong against Mumbai. Further says that they will need to be professional, play themselves in and then target a good total. Informs that Devdutt Padikkal is back in place of Rajat Patidar and will open with him. Shares that Shahbaz Ahmed will bat at three!
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, feels the wicket won't change and hence the decision. Tells they need to have a positive attitude. Warner admits their fielding was not good and they need to improve. Informs they have two changes as Shabaz Nadeem comes in for Sandeep Sharma while Mohammad Nabi makes way for Jason Holder.
Time for the all-important toss! Virat Kohli and David Warner out in the middle to test their luck with the coin. The Aussie is the appointed home captain for this clash so he will have the privilege of flipping the coin. Up it goes... HEADS is the call from Virat, it's the wrong call and HYDERABAD ELECT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik are the pitch masters for the evening. Morrison says that the boundary is shorter on one side. Murali Kartik informs the ball has not swung at all and Sandeep and Bhuvi rely on that. Adds Sandeep Sharma will need to be manipulative with the ball. Kartik feels spin will play a key role especially the leggies from both sides. Kartik informs this is a very dry pitch and the pitch used today is the one used in the second Test between India and England. Kartik feels that tonight might be the toss where the captain winning it will look to bat first.
With so much quality involved in this evening's clash, we just can't wait for it to get underway. There are plenty of match-ups with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan locking horns with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. One match-up though has always been underrated. Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma! If Virat is Super V then Sandeep has been his kryptonite. He has dismissed Super V 7 times in this League and although Kohli has a good strike against Sharma, the Bangalore skipper has mostly faltered, especially in the Powerplay. Mouth-watering clash in store!
Hello and welcome to game number 6 of the season as the two southern heavyweights collide against each other. Warner's Hyderabad got off to a close loss against Kolkata and will be looking to get their first win of the season against Bangalore. Kohli's Bangalore, on the other hand, got off to an inspirational start with a morale-boosting win against the defending champions. The 3-time finalists will hope to make it two-in-two and go back to the top of the table. Can Warner and co. get their first win of the season or will Bangalore continue their winning start? Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
