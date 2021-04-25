Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish, this is slapped through covers for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes towards the off side.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Shaw comes down the track and pushes it through mid on for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Shaw guides it to short third man.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Tossed up delivery on off, Shaw comes down the track and drives it through covers for a boundary.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Shaw pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Dhawan cuts it through point for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Googly on middle, Shaw flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is cut through point for one. A good over for Delhi.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, blocked.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back to back boundaries and the pressure that was building has been let off. Shorter and on middle, it is pulled over square leg for a boundary.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Dhawan steps out. Suchith sees that and bowls it wide outside off. Dhawan smashes it down to the long off fence.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, it is hit down to long on for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) The sweep is out but just one as it goes towards deep square leg.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A superb over from Shankar comes to an end! Shorter and outside off, Shaw looks to pull but misses.
6.5 overs (3 Runs) Brilliant from Rashid! Full and outside off, Dhawan hits it square on the off side. Khan in the deep, makes a lot of ground to his right, slides and saves one for his side.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A slower one but down the leg side. Wided.
6.2 overs (0 Run) That came really slow off the surface. It is shorter and on the body, Shaw looks to pull but it hits the glove and rolls on the leg side. Another dot.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shaw threw the kitchen sink at that one. Short and outside off, he looks to pull but it stays low.
Vijay Shankar is into the attack.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! All Delhi so far! They have begun brilliantly. However, Hyderabad have managed to pull things back a little. They though need a wicket. Delhi will hope the good work from the openers can continue.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Dhawan looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Shaw flicks it through square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Shaw defends it off the front foot.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 50-run opening stand is up between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw!
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Shaw looks to push it towards covers but gets an inside edge. It goes past the leg stump towards square leg. The batsmen take a single.
