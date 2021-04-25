Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the Super Over! David Warner and Kane Williamson are the batsmen for Hyderabad coming out in the middle. Axar Patel will bowl the Super Over for Delhi.
Take a bow Kane Williamson! You have played a gem of an innings. Bairstow did provide a good start but Williamson was outstanding. He kept losing partners at the other end but kept on going. He got some support right at the end from Suchith but he has been the main man for Hyderabad.
IT IS A TIE! You would have expected Rabada to defend 15 but that is not the case! His side has not lost but we are in for a Super Over!
19.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Suchith looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye. It's a tie and we will have the first SUPER OVER OF THE SEASON!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Williamson backs away and looks to punch it but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Pant goes for a direct hit again at his end but misses it. The batsmen take single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Suchith looks to cut but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Pant goes for a direct hit at his end but misses it. The batsmen get a bye in the end.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short delivery on middle, Suchith pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Williamson looks to smash it but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Pant fumbles and concedes a bye.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Length delivery on middle, Williamson plays a paddle scoop over fine leg for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Williamson looks to flick but misses it.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the final over of the match.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Suchith pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
18.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Suchith looks to guide but misses it.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on leg, Suchith pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary.
Jagadeesha Suchith is the next batsman in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGS IT ON! Avesh Khan has another one and Shankar might be thinking he should not have gone for the second on the last ball. A good short one, it is outside off, Shankar is way too early in the pull. He gets an inside edge onto the stumps.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Shankar flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Williamson flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short delivery wide outside off, Williamson leaves it alone.
Avesh Khan is back on. 3-0-22-2 are his figures so far.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Shankar flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Williamson punches it through covers for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Williamson looks to go for the slog sweep but mistimes it. It goes towards long on. The batsmen get a couple.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Googly on off, Shankar pushes it towards point for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Williamson plays a reverse sweep towards short third man for a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Williamson punches it through covers for a boundary.
Amit Mishra is back on. 3-0-20-1 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Williamson comes down the track and pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Shankar plays a late cut to short third man for a single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on middle, Shankar flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel does not get the hat-trick. Tossed up delivery on off, Shankar looks to defend but gets a leading edge. It lands safely towards the off side.
Vijay Shankar is the new batsman in. Axar Patel is on a hat-trick now!
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is plumb! Another one bites the dust. Two in two for Axar. Audacious from Rashid first up. He goes for the reverse sweep. This is full and on middle, Rashid misses and is hit in front. An appeal and the finger is raised again. This is now getting very difficult for Hyderabad.
Rashid Khan is the next batsman in.
Review time! An appeal for lbw! Abhishek Sharma is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is three reds. So Abhishek Sharma has to depart here.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Three reds and Sharma is a goner now! Williamson continues to lose partners. That always looked out to be honest. Hyderabad also lose a review. This lands outside off and then turns back in. Sharma looks to flick but his bat hits his pad and hence, he fails to complete the shot. It hits the pad. An appeal goes up. Williamson and Axar collide as the bowler appelas. The finger is raised. After a chat, Sharma reviews and replays show that he is a goner.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! This game is poised brilliantly! Hyderabad need just over 10 runs per over. They have Williamson who holds the key but he needs support from the other end too. He needs someone to hit a few boundaries. Will he get a partner like that? For Delhi, they will be relying on the two overs of Rabada. He would be the key for them. An exciting phase awaits. Axar Patel is back on.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) 50 for Kane Williamson! It has been a terrific innings from him. Full on middle, Williamson comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket. Hetmyer in the deep tries to go for the catch but it falls short of him. Two runs taken.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Sharma drives it through mid off for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Williamson slogs it over mid-wicket for a run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Sharma drives it through covers for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Abhishek leaves it alone.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Sharma looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It lands short of the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Williamson pushes it through point for a single.
