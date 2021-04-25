Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) The slog sweep comes out. This is bowled slower. Bairstow goes for it but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg. An expensive start bu Axar.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Bairstow makes room and Axar follows him with a short one. This is pulled well over the mid-wicket fence.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It seems like Bairstow is batting on a different wicket. He makes room and this is bowled fuller and on middle, he lifts it over covers for a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) A misfield and a run! On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. The fielder lets it through and a single is taken.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, blocked.
Axar Patel is into the attack.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Angles it in, it is still just outside off, Williamson looks to cut but misses.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Jonny tries to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. A good comeback by Ashwin.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked towards square leg for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Tough chance goes abegging! This lands on leg and then spins in. Williamson looks to flick but misses. Drags his back foot and luckily for him, the keeper does not collect it cleanly. Wided.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is down the leg side, Williamson helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. Off the mark with a boundary.
Kane Williamson is the new batsman in.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Warner is well short and this is a body blow for Hyderabad. This is flatter and on middle, it is guided towards cover. Bairstow calls for one and Warner goes. The throw is to Pant who whips the bails off. Delhi are celebrating and Warner is walking off. It is referred and replays show that Warner is a goner.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence again! Bairstow makes room and Ashwin follows him. He heaves it over the long on fence for a biggie.
2.6 overs (1 Run) An expensive over! Just what Hyderabad needed. Full and on middle, this is hit towards mid on for one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Bends his back on this one and bangs it short. Bairstow lets it go.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Muscled! Length and on middle, Jonny heaves it over long on, this time it goes all the way.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! This is shorter and on middle, Bairstow smashes it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Cramping the batter for room again by bowling it on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, cramping the batter for room. It is played back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Bairstow punches it to mid off.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Short delivery on middle, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Hetmyer tries to take the catch but is close to the ropes. So he drops the ball in the ground but his foot was touching the ropes. The third umpire is checking it and gives it a boundary in the end.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Bairstow punches it to point.
Review time! An appeal for caught behind! Jonny Bairstow is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. So Bairstow survives and Hyderabad retain their review.
1.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge and hence, Bairstow reviewed. The arm ball outside off, Jonny looks to go over covers. He misses. Pant takes it and appeals and the finger is raised. Bairstow reviews and replays show that there is nothing.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Warner punches it towards covers for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
0.5 over (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Warner punches it towards covers where the fielder dives and does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) On a length on middle, Bairstow flicks it through square leg for a run.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes past the leg stump. The batsmen take a single.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Warner looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen get a couple.
0.1 over (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Warner leaves it alone.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 160, are 49/1. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.