Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Shaw guides it towards third man for a single.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball outside off, Shaw plays an upper cut over third man for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Shaw flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Dhawan cuts it through point for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Shaw flicks it through square leg for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A decent over then from Khaleel. On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, this is worked around the corner for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the surface hard! On a length and around middle, defended.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is lofted towards deep cover for one.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On off, this is pushed through covers for a couple.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Confusion but no harm done! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. They take one. Dhawan wants a second but sends Shaw back in time.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Full delivery on off, Shaw lofts it over covers for a maximum.
2.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Slower delivery outside off, Shaw looks to drive but misses it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Shaw drives it to mid off.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shaw taps it to point.
2.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Kedar Jadhav is the culprit! Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it uppishly towards mid-wicket where Jadhav tries to take the catch but spills it. The batsmen cross ends.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
Siddarth Kaul is into the attack.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! 5th boundary for Shaw! This is full, he pushes it uppishly but wide of mid off for a boundary. Delhi are off to a flier.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, this is played to mid on.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No one in the deep and it races away. Safe shot. This is angled into the pads, the sweep is out, it goes off the top edge over square leg for another boundary. His 4th already.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A single for a change! Dhawan comes down the track and hits it towards mid on for one.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Off the mark in style. Raining boundaries here! Shorter and outside off, this is guided past point and it races away to the fence.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower through the air but down the leg side. Wided.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, Dhawan looks to cut but chops it to covers.
Abhishek Sharma to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Shaw looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes to mid-wicket. 12 runs from the over! Expensive over from Khaleel Ahmed!
0.5 over (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shaw defends it to point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shaw guides it to point.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw is on fire here! Full delivery on off, Shaw drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Shaw! Length delivery on leg, Shaw flicks it through square leg. The fielder in the deep slides and tries to stop it but fails to do so. It races away to the fence.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw starts the innings in style! Short delivery outside off, Shaw slaps it through covers for a boundary.
We are all set to begin. The Hyderabad players are out in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will open the innings for Delhi. Khaleel Ahmed will start the proceedings for Hyderabad.
Marcus Stoinis is up for a chat. He says the mood in the camp is pretty good, they have had a good start and if they can win here, it's good. Adds they need to assess conditions quickly and then see what happens. Also says he is not very sure about his role today but there will be roles given to him. Informs Ashwin is a real thinker of the game and he gives a lot of insights. Reckons they'll need to play smart cricket with a long boundary on one side and a short one on the other. Ends by saying the weather is pleasant today.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith (IN FOR BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR), Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel (IN FOR LALIT YADAV), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.
David Warner, Hyderabad skipper, says it doesn't matter what they do. Mentions what Jonny and Williamson did in the last game should have been done before and that is where the experience came in. Informs Kumar is a bit sore and Suchith comes in. Ends by saying they need to assess the conditions quickly and then bowl well here and chase whatever is put on the board.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says the wicket looks drier than what it is and hence, he wants to bat first. States there will be less dew because of the weather. Adds they are going to judge themselves as a fielding unit and they are doing well so far. Informs one change as Axar Patel comes in.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Delhi win the toss and elect to bat first!
Hello and welcome to the second game of the double header! It is a clash between Delhi and Hyderabad. The former are on a roll whereas the latter will be eager to get on one. Both head into the game with a win. Delhi on the back of two whereas Hyderabad bagged their first points in the last game. Will Delhi continue their good run or will Hyderabad make it two in two?
