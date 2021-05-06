SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) mentor VVS Laxman said that the team is wondering how wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha contracted COVID-19 despite all precautions being taken in the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble. Laxman revealed that Saha was supposed to play their match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, but was put in isolation after he reported feeling "a little under the weather". "Wriddhi was slated to play Sunday's match against Rajasthan Royals but felt a little under the weather on Saturday night. We immediately placed him in isolation and, despite our prayers, he returned a positive test," Laxman wrote in his column for Times of India.

"We are still wondering how, despite taking all precautions, Wriddhi got infected," he wrote.

Laxman said that they had full confidence in the bio-bubble and the security protocols, but the team members had caught up with old friends after the game against Chennai Super Kings, and there was anxiety in the camp after the news of positive tests in the CSK team cropped up.

"We had full confidence in the protocols that had been put in place even when we moved from one city to another, but once we learnt of the positive tests in the KKR and CSK camp, our apprehensions mounted," he wrote.

"We had just finished a match against CSK and several of us caught up with old friends, so there was understandable anxiety and unrest until the test results were out," Laxman wrote.

Laxman said that the correct decision was taken to postpone the tournament and that health and safety should be the first priority in the current scenario.

"Unfortunate as it might appear, the right decision was taken to suspend the IPL following the breach of bio-secure bubbles of four franchises across two cities," he wrote.

"In these unprecedented times, physical safety and mental health are of paramount importance," Laxman added.

The IPL was on Tuesday postponed indefinitely after COVID-19 cases among players and staff members.