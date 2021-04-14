Yuzvendra Chahal will play his 100th match for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday, and his teammates congratulated him on the milestone. RCB took to Twitter to share a video where captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell congratulate the wily leg-spinner on the impressive feat. The RCB coaches also join in, before a surprise cameo by his wife Dhanashree Verma.

Bold Diaries: Yuzvendra Chahal's 100th IPL match for RCB



Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Siraj and the coaches wish @yuzi_chahal23 for his 100th match for RCB in the IPL.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/1RAYFKCJr3 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021

While AB de Villiers said Chahal is like a brother to him and everyone at RCB, Kohli hailed him as a "standout bowler" who has changed many games for the team. Kohli also said he is a "lovely guy to have around the team".

Chahal joined RCB in 2014, having played a single IPL game before that for Mumbai Indians. The season-opener, co-incidentally against his former team, was his 100th IPL game.

Promoted

Chahal has picked 121 wickets in 99 matches for RCB so much and is the franchise's leading wicket-taker.

Chahal was one of the key performers last year as well for RCB, taking 21 wickets as they made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.