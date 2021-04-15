Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has been "reprimanded" for breaching Indian Premier League's Code of Conduct during the IPL 2021 match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the IPL said in a media statement. During the match on Wednesday, Kohli was dismissed for 33 off 29 balls by Jason Holder and while walking off the field, the RCB captain hit an advertising cushion on the boundary before whacking a chair in the team's dugout with his bat. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 which relates to "Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match".

"Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL said in the statement.

On Wednesday night, RCB emerged winners in another nail-biting match in Chennai.

SRH looked to be coasting to victory, chasing 150 to win. An 83-run partnership between skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey had put SRH in a dominant position.

However, the match turned on its head when Shahbaz Ahmed took three wickets in an over, removing Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad.

From being 96/1 at one stage, SRH suddenly found themselves tottering at 123/6 and things didn't get better after that as RCB bowlers put the squeeze on the opposition.

Rashid Khan hit a couple of lusty blows to give SRH a glimmer of hope but Harshal Patel kept his nerves in the final over to close out the game for RCB.