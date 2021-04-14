SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Avenge Last Year's Defeat As They Face SunRisers Hyderabad
SRH vs RCB IPL Live Score 2021, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB, who were knocked out of the tournament by SRH last year, would be looking to avenge the defeat.
David Warner-captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14. RCB, who were knocked out of the tournament by SRH last year, would be looking to avenge the defeat. RCB won their first match of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2021 opener on April 9, whereas SRH suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first game. With the presence of batting and bowling heavyweights like AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan, fans can expect a run-fest in Chennai under lights. If Yuzvendra Chahal gets a chance in the playing XI, it will be his 100th cap in RCB colours in IPL. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:01 (IST)SRH Wins Toss!David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.
- 18:59 (IST)Chahal's 100!If selected in the playing XI today, Yuzvendra Chahal will play in his 100th match for RCB.
- 18:39 (IST)Good Evening And Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.