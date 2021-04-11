Kolkata Knight Riders defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. It was KKR's 100th win in the IPL and their co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his happiness on his side's century of wins in the franchise-based tournament. "Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27#Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly ) @Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

In the match, SRH captain David Warner won the toss and invited Kolkata to bat. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill got KKR off to a solid start, stitching a 50-plus stand for the opening wicket.

Gill fell for 15 but Rana kept going and slammed a stroke-filled half-century. In a bid to accelerate, Rana perished for 80.

Promoted

He got good support from Rahul Tripathi who also scored a fine half-century. A late cameo from Dinesh Karthik (22 off nine balls) helped KKR to a competitive total of 187 for six from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, SRH lost their skipper Warner and Saha cheaply. Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow kept scored half-centuries to keep their side in the hunt but KKR bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals as SRH eventually fell 10 runs short of the 188-run target.