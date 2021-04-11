SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score: David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad Begin Campaign Against Eoin Morgan-Led Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH vs KKR IPL Live Score 2021: SunRisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2021 season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
2016 Champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the third match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. David Warner-led SRH will be keen to start their IPL 2021 journey in fine style when they clash against a formidable-looking KKR captained by England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. SRH endured a fine run in the 2020 edition and finished third in the points table in the league stages, while KKR had a stop-and-start journey since the start of the tournament as they ended fifth in the table. SRH welcome attacking batsman Jason Roy into their squad, who decided to skip IPL 2020 due to personal reasons while being a part of the Delhi Capitals squad. On the other hand, Morgan's side boasts the likes of some of the most feared players in the international arena, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. Since 2013, KKR hold a 12-7 win-loss advantage over SRH while also pipping them three games to two in the past five meeting between the two teams. Fans can certainly expect an enthralling contest that has the ability to go right down to the wire with nothing to chose between the two sides. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 3 Live Cricket Score And Updates Between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), From MA Chidambaram Stadium.
- 18:14 (IST)All eyes on Shubman Gill!KKR's Shubman Gill will need to perform consistently in IPL 2021. In UAE last year, he was their main batsman but showed erratic. Finishing 12th in the Orange Cap race, he scored 440 runs in 14 games.The youngster has been ever-present since then for India's Test cricket team and put in good displays during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the visitors won.
- 18:05 (IST)David Warner to challenge for the Orange Cap?Last season, David Warner finished third in the race for Orange Cap. He scored 548 runs in 16 matches, packed with four half-centuries.He was behind KL Rahul (670 runs) and Shikhar Dhawan (618 runs).
- 17:51 (IST)Last five matchesIn the last five IPL fixtures between KKR and SRH, the Eoin Morgan-led side have an advantage with three wins. During last season, KKR defeated SRH in both games.
- 17:50 (IST)Head to headBoth sides have faced each other 19 times in the IPL since 2013. KKR have come out on top in 19 occasions, with SRH winning seven times.
- 17:34 (IST)Throwback: Super Over thrillerThe last time SRH and KKR faced each other in Match 35 of IPL 2020, KKR defeated SRH in a Super Over thriller by two wickets!
The last time @SunRisers faced @KKRiders, we witnessed a Super Over-thriller.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2021
What will be in store tonight when the two sides square off in the #VIVOIPL? #SRHvKKR @Vivo_India
Let's revisit that Super Over-drama from the last IPL season https://t.co/uSmv0I892T pic.twitter.com/2vJnouNegJ
- 17:27 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021's Match 3 between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both sides will be facing each other in their first game of the season. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket today, folks!