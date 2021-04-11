2016 Champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the third match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. David Warner-led SRH will be keen to start their IPL 2021 journey in fine style when they clash against a formidable-looking KKR captained by England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. SRH endured a fine run in the 2020 edition and finished third in the points table in the league stages, while KKR had a stop-and-start journey since the start of the tournament as they ended fifth in the table. SRH welcome attacking batsman Jason Roy into their squad, who decided to skip IPL 2020 due to personal reasons while being a part of the Delhi Capitals squad. On the other hand, Morgan's side boasts the likes of some of the most feared players in the international arena, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. Since 2013, KKR hold a 12-7 win-loss advantage over SRH while also pipping them three games to two in the past five meeting between the two teams. Fans can certainly expect an enthralling contest that has the ability to go right down to the wire with nothing to chose between the two sides. (LIVE SCORECARD)

