The third match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, as both teams will look to kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note. SRH, led by Australia's David Warner will line-up a formidable side that includes Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Rashid Khan in their squad while KKR, captained by England's Eoin Morgan, will rely on the elegance and grace of Shubman Gill and the attacking stroke-play of Andre Russell.

KKR have won the competition twice, back in 2012 and 2014 under the inspirational leadership of former Indian player Gautam Gambhir while David Warner led SRH to an IPL title in 2016.

Where will the SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match be played?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match take place?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match will take place on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

What time will SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match begin?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)