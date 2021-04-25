SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Prithvi Shaw Hits Fifty As Rashid Khan Snares Shikhar Dhawan
SRH vs DC IPL Live Score 2021, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Opener Prithvi Shaw gave an amazing start after the fall of Shikhar Dhawan to Rashid Khan.
Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bat first against David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 20 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25. SRH gave a debut to Jagadeesha Suchith as Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out due to an injury. Axar Patel came in for DC in place of Lalit Yadav. SRH registered their opening victory of this season when they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets. DC, on the other hand, took revenge from their last year's finals defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) as they triumphed against the Rohit Sharma-captained team by six wickets. Both Warner and DC skipper Rishabh Pant will be looking to continue the winning momentum they gained from their last matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 20:25 (IST)Wicket!A huge misunderstanding results in Prithvi Shaw's run-out.Shaw backed up way too much to recover after Pant played and missed a ball.
- 20:18 (IST)Wicket!Shikhar Dhawan falls to Rashid Khan for 28 runs off 26 balls.DC 81-1 after 10.2 overs.
- 20:16 (IST)Fifty!A fifty for Prithvi Shaw off just 35 balls.Looking ominous here, the Mumbaikar.
- 20:13 (IST)Four!Prithvi Shaw isn't even sparing the likes of Rashid.Advances down the track to hit Khan for four in the cover region.
- 20:11 (IST)Rashid Khan Into The Attack!Has Warner made it too late to bring Rashid to bowl?Rashid Khan took 3-7 against DC last season.
- 20:09 (IST)DC 67/0 After 8!Three fours for Dhawan against debutant Suchith.It's the left-hander who has taken the role of the aggressor here. DC 67/0 in 8 overs.
- 20:01 (IST)Vijay Shankar On!Vijay Shankar has been brought into the attack.SRH skipper Warner needs to do something out of the box here to get a wicket.
- 19:58 (IST)Powerplay Ends - Timeout!Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have seen off the powerplay with 51 runs on the board.A big score on the cards here for DC.
- 19:52 (IST)DC Off To A Good Start!DC batters playing very sensibly now.Singles and doubles coming easily.
- 19:49 (IST)D 39/0 After 4!Khaleel Ahmed bowls a quiet 2nd over.Concedes only six runs. DC 39/0 after 4 overs.
- 19:44 (IST)Shaw-Six!Its a six over the covers for shaw.Siddharth Kaul getting the treatment here. DC 33/0 in 3 overs!
- 19:39 (IST)Four!5th four for Shaw. A beautiful straight drive.DC 26/0 in two overs.
- 19:38 (IST)Shaw shows off!Prithvi Shaw only dealing in boundaries.4th four for him now
- 19:36 (IST)Four!Abhishek Sharma starts from the other end.Orange cap holder Shikhar Dhawan takes him on for a four, cuts a short one on the off-side.
- 19:35 (IST)What A Start! Four!Prithvi Shaw scores three magnificent boundaries off Khaleel Ahmed, who bowls the most expensive over of this year's IPL.Shaw on Song here!
- 19:31 (IST)We Are Underway!DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan face Khaleel Ahmed.Aren't we all excited? Here we go!
- 19:14 (IST)Changes!SRH give a debut to Jagadeesha Suchith as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out due to an injuryAxar Patel comes in place of Lalit Yadav for DC
- 19:08 (IST)DC playing XI!DC's starting XI for tonight's clash.
- 19:07 (IST)SRH Playing XI!SRH playing XI for the match.
- 19:03 (IST)DC Opt To Bat!DC have opted to bat first after winning the toss.
- 18:54 (IST)Rashid Khan Speaks!Rashid Khan sounded quite confident before the match vs DC.
- 18:53 (IST)Pitch Report!According to Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden, the Chennai pitch will be a hard wicket to bat on. Average total batting here is 167.
- 18:50 (IST)DC On Their Way!DC on their way to the stadium.
- 18:10 (IST)DC Is Ready!DC stars seem to be ready, are you?
- 18:09 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to Match 20 of IPL 2021 between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.