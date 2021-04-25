SunRisers Hyderabad ended their winless run in IPL 2021 by defeating Punjab Kings in their last match but they have still got a lot to do after just one win from four matches. They languish at the seventh spot on the points table. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are placed third on the table with three wins from four matches and are better-placed than their opponents ahead of this clash. SRH were helped by Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 63 off 56 as the England wicket-keeper bat roared back into form after some indifferent outings. Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma did well in their first outings in IPL 2021. DC, meanwhile, humbled five-time champions Mumbai Indians and will be high on confidence, too.

When will SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match be played?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match will be played on Sunday, April 25.

Where will SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match be played?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match begin?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match?

Live streaming for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

