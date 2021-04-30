India and Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan will donate Rs 20 lakh and "money from all post-match individual performance awards" that he receives during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 towards "Mission Oxygen", a group of entrepreneurs working on importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals battling Covid-19. Dhawan follows former India captain Sachin Tendulkar, who had donated Rs 1 crore to the group on Thursday.

"I would like to thank all the tireless frontline workers for their incredible service. We are forever in your debt," Dhawan wrote in a post on social media.

"I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols – wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing."

The second of Covid-19 infections has overwhelmed India's healthcare system and has left citizens struggling for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medication among other essentials.

On Thursday, legendary India cricketer Tendulkar also made a donation and urged people to "stand together" to fight the pandemic.

Beside Dhawan and Tendulkar, Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat and overseas professionals Nicholas Poorana and Pat Cummins have made donations in different capacities towards India's Covid-19 relief work.

While Cummins pledged $50,000 to PM Cares Fund, Unadkat and Pooran donated part of their IPL salaries through other channels.

Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee, IPL teams Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals among others have also made donations.