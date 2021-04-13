Sanju Samson, captaining Rajasthan Royals for the first time, smashed a 54-ball century against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Satdium in Mumbai on Monday. Samson hit 12 boundaries and five maximums en route to his third century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was his second 100-plus score in Rajasthan Royals jersey while the other hundred came when he was associated with Delhi Capitals, then Delhi Daredevils. Samson came in to bat when Rajasthan Royals lost the wicket of Ben Stokes for nought.

Chasing a mammoth total of 222 in 20 overs, Samson light up the Wankhede stadium with his scintillating knock. However, Samson got out in the final over as Rajasthan failed to get over the line.

Rajasthan needed five off the last delivery and Samson hit one to Deepak Hooda at covers.

Impressed by the batting masterclass Samson displayed in Mumbai, many current and former cricketers took to Twitter to applaud the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Samson !!! Beautiful to watch !!take them home boy @IamSanjuSamson super ton ! #IPL2021 #RRvsKXIP — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2021

Really happy for @IamSanjuSamson great knock. Top class #RRvPBKS — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 12, 2021

Naam hi nahi Badla, Shayad kismat bhi badli. Good win for Punjab Kings. Sanju Samson was absolutely brilliant to hit his 3rd IPL century, but Deepak Hooda was top class. His innings was the difference. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/O3cYTKCFvq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

Sanju Samson take a bow @IamSanjuSamson what a game.. @IPL @StarSportsTamil well done Arshdeep great spell and superb last over under pressure — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 12, 2021

Have to feel for Sanju Samson! An innings like that truly deserves a W to go along with it — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 12, 2021

Point to note...Samson came into bat in the first over and was there till the last ball of the innings. He came of age tonight I thought. First hundred in a run chase too. Let's hope he can keep his form through the length of the IPL.#RRvsPBKS #SanjuSamson — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 12, 2021

We've seen some incredible stroke play this tournament already but this @IamSanjuSamson innings is oozing all sorts of class. Amazing knock can he finish it off? #IPL2021 #RRVPKBS #sanju #samson — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 12, 2021

Rajasthan Royals will next take on Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on April 19.