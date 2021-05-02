SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Delhi on Sunday. On Saturday, SRH removed David Warner as their captain and appointed Kane Williamson as the new skipper to lead the team for the rest of the tournament. Under Warner, SRH only managed to win one game so far in this year's IPL and lost five. They are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table and will look to revive their season with Williamson at the helm. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals too have had a difficult start to the tournament as they are on seventh place with two wins after six matches.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will be played on May 2, Sunday.

Which stadium will host the Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match begin?

The Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming for Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming for Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on ndtvsports.com

