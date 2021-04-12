Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag's bowling action in the match against Punjab Kings on Monday intrigued cricket fans and experts alike. While the IPL called it "right arm perpendicular", fans found amusing ways to describe Parag's bowling action. Parag isn't the first one to try this action, though. Previously, R Ashwin in this season and Kedar Jadhav have also bowled with their bowling arm almost perpendicular to the body. IPL's official Twitter handle asked fans about their views on Parag's bowling action. "That is right-arm perpendicular. What name can you think of for this unique action?" the photos were captioned.

That is right-arm perpendicular. What name can you think of for this unique action? #RRvPBKS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/lTYuL6Xl4r — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021

Watch the video here:

Riyan Parag attempts a Kedar-esque delivery pic.twitter.com/m1qCfDKMEW — kuhu (@notkuhu) April 12, 2021

Fans came up with amusing response to Parag's tactic which he used against Gayle.

Riyan Parag is the first bowler to give himself a no ball. #PBKSvsRR pic.twitter.com/hUeutAXPJP — iErr (@vivekiyer20) April 12, 2021

Riyan Parag comes to bowl took a wicket of Gayle while dancing.#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/RYsPtdBHhl — Ƥ (@Pallette_) April 12, 2021

In the match, Parag eventually accounted for Chris Gayle's wicket as the West Indies big-hitter hit one in the deep to Ben Stokes, who completed a fine catch.

Parag bowled just one over in the match and gave away just seven runs while picking up the big wicket of Gayle.