Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has opted to bowl after winning the toss against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in match 4 of the 14th edition of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals have handed four players their maiden caps for the franchise - Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra and Chetan Sakariya Rajasthan Royals have handed four players their maiden caps for the franchise - Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra and Chetan Sakariya while Punjab have handed a debut to the hard-hitting Shahrukh Khan. The 2008 winners will look for a fresh start under the new leadership of Sanju Samson, while Punjab Kings can expect inspirational guidance from the classy KL Rahul at the helm. While Rajasthan Royals finished at the bottom of the table at the end of the league stage in IPL 2020, Punjab Kings also faltered after a promising start to finish sixth in the points table last season. Presence of hard-hitting stroke makers like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, fans can expect a mouth-watering clash in Mumbai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 4 Live Cricket Score Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) from Wankhede Stadium.