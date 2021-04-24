RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score: Lowly Kolkata Knight Riders Hope To Revive Campaign vs Bottom-Placed Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021, RR vs KKR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Both teams will be aiming for a win, when they face each other in Match 18, at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
In what is turning out to be a disastrous season for both sides, Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Currently bottom-placed in the eight-team table, RR will be hoping for two points against KKR, who are seventh in the standings. Rajasthan have only been able to muster one win from four games this season. The same goes for KKR, who have also won once and lost thrice. The Eoin Morgan-led side will hope to finally kickstart their campaign with a good performance against RR, and maybe build a winning run. All eyes will be on Nitish Rana for KKR, who has been in excellent form this season. He is currently sixth in the Orange Cap race, with 164 runs in four matches. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube will be crucial to Samson's plans for KKR. The all-rounder put up a good batting show against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, scoring 46 off 32 balls but couldn't prevent a defeat for his side. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 18 Live Cricket Score And Updates Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), from Wankhede Stadium
- 18:39 (IST)Eoin Morgan needs to find some form!KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has been in poor form this season. The England captain has scored only 45 runs in four games, and really needs to put a good display soon!
- 18:27 (IST)Watch: Rajasthan Royals leave for the venue!RR will be aiming for two points, and climb up the table. Currently, bottom-placed in the standings, they will be trying to build some consistency. Here is a video of them leaving for the venue:
- 18:14 (IST)KKR bank on Pat Cummins!A crucial cog in KKR's unit, Pat Cummins really needs to increase his wicket-tally, and has registered four wickets this season. The Aussie pacer showed his batting skills in the recent defeat vs CSK, when he smashed an unbeaten knock of 66 runs in 34 balls. He could be a key player for today's match!
- 18:03 (IST)All eyes on Sanju Samson!Sanju Samson will need to find some consistency in the ongoing season for RR. In the first match, he scored a ton, but couldn't prevent a defeat for his side. After his knock of 119, he has managed to score only 26 runs in the other three games. If the RR skipper finds his form tonight, we could expect some power hitting display!
- 17:52 (IST)Co-owner Juhi Chawla backs KKR for IPL 2021!After KKR's recent defeat to CSK, co-owner Juhi Chawla took to social media to give her backing to the underperforming team. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Proud of our team KKR .. after such a shaky start where we looked like we had collapsed ..!.!!!! our boys played strong and hard , and brought it to a close match ..!! Thank you Russell, DK, Pat ..!!! @Russell12A @DineshKarthik @patcummins30 @KKRiders".
- 17:37 (IST)Head-to-headBoth teams have faced each other 23 times in the IPL, with KKR coming out on top with 12 wins. RR have won on 10 occasions, and one match was washed out.
- 17:11 (IST)Good evening and welcome everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Match 18 of IPL 2021, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Wankhede Stadium. Both sides will be aiming for two points, and have been experiencing disappointing seasons. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!