Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson took a sensational catch behind stumps to dismiss Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, who failed to repeat the same magic from the last game and departed cheaply. Dhawan, top-scorer for Delhi Capitals in their opening match, tried to scoop a Jaydev Unadkat delivery over the wicket-keeper but Samson showed great athleticism and threw himself in the air, completing the catch with one hand. Unadkat, playing his first game this season, accounted for the dismissals Delhi Capitals' top-three batsmen, including Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. While Shaw was caught by David Miller, Rahane handed a simple catch back to the bowler as Unadkat ran through Delhi's top-order.

Despite losing their first game chasing the total, Samson won the toss and opted to bowl and his bowlers proved their skipper right with a superb bowling performance, reducing Delhi Capitals and to 36 for three at the end of the Powerplay.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis got our for a duck as Rajasthan Royals took control of the game. Unadkat finished his four-over spell, taking three wickets for 15 runs.