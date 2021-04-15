RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Jaydev Unadkat Takes 3 Wickets As Delhi Capitals Set 148-Run Target For Rajasthan Royals
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: DC lost their way after the fall of some quick wickets but skipper Rishabh Pant's fifty helped them set up a 148-run target.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were set up a target of 148 runs to win by the Delhi Capital (DC) batters. DC lost their way early on in the innings as RR started magnificently through left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who blew away DC's top-order with some clever bowling. Unadkat, returning to the RR side, showcased his experienced and maturity by bamboozling the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to break the backbone of the side. However, DC lead a brilliant comeback with skipper Rishabh Pant scoring a half-century. However, RR finished strongly and put a lid on DC's run-rate after Pant's wicket. RR will be aiming for a relatively easy run-chase, considering the form of their captain Sanju Samson, who scored a brilliant century in the first match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 7 Live Cricket Score Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) from Wankhede Stadium.
- 21:35 (IST)RR Are Off!RR score three runs for no loss off the first over by Chris Woakes in their pursuit of the 148-run target set by DC.
- 21:32 (IST)RR Begin Run-Chase!RR begin their pursuit of the 148-run target with Manan Vohra and Jos Buttler opening for them against the pace of Chris Woakes.
- 21:18 (IST)RR Finish Strongly!DC finish at 147/8 at the end of their allotted 20 overs. Tom Curran's hard-hitting has helped save DC the blushes as RR will fancy themselves to chase the target. But let's not forget, the last two days have seen shockers with teams chasing relatively small targets. Game set-up for an exciting finish.
- 21:11 (IST)Run-Out!A brilliant piece of deep fielding helps RR get rid of R Ashwin on the last ball of the 19th over.
- 21:07 (IST)Mustafizur Rahman Strikes!Mustafizur strikes again as he claims a dangerous-looking Tom Curran. Ravi Ashwin at the crease now.
- 21:03 (IST)The Two EnglishmenTom Curran and Chris Woakes trying their level best to middle the ball against some fine death bowling by the RR pacers. DC 124/6 in 18 overs.
- 21:01 (IST)DC 115/6 in 17 Overs!DC batters are fighting hard to gather as many as possible in the dying balls of the innings.
- 20:55 (IST)Strategic Timeout!DC 107/6 ater 16 overs. DC batsmen will be aiming for a 150-par total to put up a fight against a strong RR batting line-up.
- 20:49 (IST)DC Are Six Down!Rahul Tewatia takes a blinder of a catch running backwards off Chris Morris's bowling to get rid of Lalit Yadav for 20 runs. DC 100/6 in 14.5 overs.
- 20:44 (IST)RR Keeping It Tight!RR bowlers are bowling some tight line and lengths, giving no breathing space to DC batters. DC 95/5 in 14 overs.
- 20:41 (IST)Pant Departs!Riyan Parag hit the stumps directly to get rid of dangerous-looking DC skipper Rishabh Pant after his fifty.
- 20:38 (IST)50 Partnership!Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav complete a 50-run partnership. A much-needed one for DC considering the early fall of their top order.
- 20:31 (IST)20 Runs Of The Over!Rahul Tewatia concedes 20 runs in his first over. DC are off now. DC 77/4 after 11 overs.
- 20:28 (IST)Twin Boundaries!Rishabh Pant welcomes Rahul Tewatia with three back-to-back fours. All on the off side now. Sheer Power.
- 20:25 (IST)Unadkat Finishes Strong!Jaydev Unadkat survives a weird fall at the run-up to finish his quota of four overs with three wickets and giving away only 15 runs. Incredible stuff!
- 20:24 (IST)Rishabh Pant Loading!Rishabh Pant looking ominous now.
- 20:21 (IST)Unadkat Is Back!Can Jaydev Unadkat finish off in style in his last over. His slower balls are hard to decipher at the moment.
- 20:17 (IST)The Riyan Parag Mystery!Riyan Parag bowling to Rishabh Pant with the weirdest of actions is some news. Can the DC skipper take him on?
- 20:14 (IST)Strategic Timeout!Boy-o-boy, did the DC camp need the timeout or what. Four wickets inside eight overs isn't the ideal start skipper Rishabh Pant was hoping for.
- 20:12 (IST)Debutant Looking Confident!DC's Lalit Yadav plays an intelligent edge towards the third-man for a boundary off Chris Morris' fourth ball.
- 20:08 (IST)Bamboozled!Mustafizur Rahman claims the fourth wicket for RR. Marcus Stoinis bamboozled with a slower delivery. RR bossing the show here against a helpless-looking DC.
- 20:05 (IST)Powerplay Ends!RR restrict DC to only 36 runs for the loss of three wickets in the first six overs. Rishabh Pant will need to bat responsibly now.
- 20:01 (IST)Remember The Name!Jaydev Unadkat gets Ajinkya Rahane caught and bowled. Third wicket for the seamer. What a day he is having.
- 19:58 (IST)Unplayable Jaydev Unadkat!Not a convincing stroke by Shikhar Dhawan as Jaydev Unadkat finds the edge yet again. Goes for a four!
- 19:55 (IST)The Pant Show Begins!Rishabh Pant is unperturbed by the situation DC is in as he is going about his business as per usual. Sign of a natural striker. DC 31/2 at the end of the fifth over.
- 19:49 (IST)Almost!Jaydev Unadkat makes it a play-and-a-miss on his hattrick ball to DC skipper Rishabh Pant. What a start for RR!
- 19:48 (IST)DC Are Two Down!Shikhar Dhawan departs while trying to be cheeky as Jaydev Unadkat strikes again. Can Unadkat claim a hat-trick?
- 19:46 (IST)Four For Rahane!Rahane joins the show with a leg-side boundary off the last ball of Chetan Sakariya's second over.
- 19:43 (IST)Shikhar Dhawan Is Away!Dhawan with a strong off-side boundary off Chetan Sakariya's first ball.
- 19:41 (IST)Jaydev Unadkat Breaks Through!Jaydev Unadkat takes the first wicket on his return to the side. Prithvi Shaw departs with a leading edge to the point fielder. What a start for RR!
- 19:39 (IST)Misery Jaydev Unadkat!Jaydev Unadkat giving away only three singles off the first five balls. Expect a big shot soon from the DC batsmen.
- 19:35 (IST)2/0 After 1st over!Shikhar Dhawan takes a single of the final ball. DC 2/0 at the end of the 1st over.
- 19:34 (IST)Off The Mark!Prithvi Shaw off the mark with a single off Chetan Sakariya.
- 19:31 (IST)We Are Underway!The lethal opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan face the chin-music of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya. Game On!
- 19:23 (IST)A Run-Feast Awaits Us!Lots of bounce and a plethora of stroke players on either side, fans can surely expect a high-scoring thriller under lights at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai.
- 19:08 (IST)Both The Teams!A look at both the teams along with the respective changes made by them.
- 19:05 (IST)Two changes for both teams.RR bring in David Miller and Jaydev Unadkad in place of Ben Stokes and Shreyas GopalDC bring in Kagiso Rabada and Lalit Yadav in place of Amit Mishra and Shimron Hetmyer
- 19:02 (IST)RR win toss, opt to bowl first!RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first after winning the toss.
- 19:00 (IST)Lalit Yadav Makes Debut!DC give Lalit Yadav his first cap through coach Ricky Ponting.
- 18:57 (IST)Aussie to Aussie!And the Australian baton for greatness was passed hilariously. Ricky Ponting to Steven Smith.