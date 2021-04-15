Rajasthan Royals (RR) were set up a target of 148 runs to win by the Delhi Capital (DC) batters. DC lost their way early on in the innings as RR started magnificently through left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who blew away DC's top-order with some clever bowling. Unadkat, returning to the RR side, showcased his experienced and maturity by bamboozling the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to break the backbone of the side. However, DC lead a brilliant comeback with skipper Rishabh Pant scoring a half-century. However, RR finished strongly and put a lid on DC's run-rate after Pant's wicket. RR will be aiming for a relatively easy run-chase, considering the form of their captain Sanju Samson, who scored a brilliant century in the first match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021 Match 7 Live Cricket Score Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) from Wankhede Stadium.