Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see 2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15. DC opened their account this season with a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second game of the tournament, while RR suffered a heart-breaking loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by just four runs in a high scoring thriller. Off the field issues have jolted both the teams. DC's Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the game against RR due to COVID-19 scare while RR's Ben Stokes has been ruled out of IPL 2021 with a broken finger.

Top IPL 2021 Fantasy Picks for RR vs DC Match:

Rishabh Pant (Credits - 9.5): Captaining the side for the first time for an entire season has given Rishabh Pant a sense a responsibility which he is relishing to the fullest. The opening match saw Pant enjoying his cricket with brilliant performances behind the stumps and looking good during his short stay of unbeaten 15 runs at the crease.

With DC coach Ricky Ponting comparing the wicket-keeper batsman to the likes of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, Pant is one player who is a must to have in a fantasy XI.

Sanju Samson (Credits - 9.5): RR skipper Sanju Samson almost took his team over the finish line single-handedly with a fine century in a high-scoring thriller against PBKS. Having started the tournament with a bang, much can be expected of Samson as the tournament goes into the deeper stages.

Samson has had a minimum strike-rate of over 137 in all the past three seasons along with several gritty innings.

Jos Buttler (Credits - 9.5): During his short stay of 25 runs in the last match, England's Jos Buttler looked in fine touch as he scored some ruthless boundaries. With a proven record in Indian conditions, Buttler can prove to be a game changer with the bat as well as with the gloves behind the stumps.

Buttler scored well above 300 runs in the last two IPLs with his best coming in 2018, where he amassed 518 runs at an average of 54.80.

Shikhar Dhawan (Credits - 10): Criticised in the last IPL for scoring at a very slow pace at the beginning of the tournament, Shikhar Dhawan has come a long way since then. He started with a brisk 85-run knock in DC's victory over CSK in the opener in just 54 balls.

He looked in fine nick as he partnered together with Prithvi Shaw brilliantly at the start. Dhawan has been a consistent performer for DC over the years, scoring 618, 521, 497, 479, and 501 runs in the last five seasons.

Note: Price of the players are mentioned beside their names as provided by iplt20.com.