Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Dube pushes it through mid on for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Parag pushes it through mid on for a single.
Time Out! Excellent game so far for Bangalore. They have dominated proceedings so far in this game and will look to carry that on. Rajasthan did enter this break on the back of a 17 run over but apart from that it has been an awful show from them. Dube though has got a start and Rajasthan will hope that the former Bangalore man can make it count and do the damage against his former side.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dube flicks it towards the leg side. 17 runs from the over! Big one for Rajasthan!
8.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery on off, Dube looks to push but gets an outside edge. It goes to short third man.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Loopy delivery on middle, Dube lofts it over long on for a biggie.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short delivery wide outside off, Dube lets it go.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Googly on off, Dube looks to go big but misses it. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Tossed up ball on middle, Dube lofts it over long on for a maximum.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Dube pushes it back towards the bowler.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Parag flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Dube drives it through mid off for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Dube defends it off the front foot.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Parag drives it through covers for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Riyan Parag!
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sundar gets his first wicket! Floated delivery on middle, Samson flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket where Maxwell takes a comfortable catch.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice use of the feet! Flighted delivery on middle, Samson comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
Change in bowling. Spin from both sides now as Washington Sundar is introduced for the first time this evening.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery on middle, Samson pushes it through mid on for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Dube flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Samson drives it through covers for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Dube flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Samson pushes it through mid on for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Samson flicks it to mid-wicket.
Change from both ends. Spin into the attack for the first time this evening. Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the action. This will be an interesting battle between Samson and Chahal. Last season it was Chahal who got rid of Samson both the times. How will he fare tonight?
5.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Dube looks to cut but misses it.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Dube defends it off the back foot.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Samson guides it towards third man for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Samson defends it off the back foot.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length on off, Samson guides it towards third man for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length delivery down the leg side, Samson looks to flick but misses it.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on off, Samson drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.3 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 67/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.