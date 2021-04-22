Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! 10 off Mustafizur's first! Full on off, Padikkal keeps his balance and drives it straighnt over the long off fence for a beautiful biggie.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, Devdutt Padikkal strokes it to mid on.
4.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance but it will go down as a drop. Luckily for Kohli it does not hit the stumps. Full on middle and off, Padikkal drives it straight down the ground but uppishly, low to the left of Mustafizur Rahman. The Fizz gets his hands to it but cannot hold onto it. The ball goes towards mid on. Had the ball deflected onto the stumps, Kohli was a definite goner.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No chasing them back on this outfield. Full outside off. Padikkal takes a huge stride forward and flicks it behind square leg for a boundary. Excellent batting from the southpaw.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Crunched but straight to the man! Length delivery around off, Padikkal cuts it right off the middle of the bat but it is straight to backward point.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fizz starts with a fuller ball on off, Padikkal punches it off the inner half towards mid on.
Change in bowling. Mustafizur Rahman replaces Shreyas Gopal.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Expensive start for Morris! 15 from his first and Bangalore are off to a flying start. 39/0 after 4 overs. Morris misses his line and strays one down the leg side. Kohli clips it fine and away from flying Samson for a nboundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, Padikkal runs it down to third man for one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) LEADING EDGE BUT SAFE! Good length delivery around off, Kohli walks down and shuffles inside his stumps. He looks to turn it to the on side but closes the bat a bit early. The ball takes the leading edge and luckily it falls away from the man at sweeper cover. Single taken.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Padikkal strokes it towards mid on and takes a quick run. Morris appeals as he thinks it has hit his pad first but he is the only one to believe so.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting from Padikkal. The man from deep point moves to third man so Padikkal goes over point. Length ball wide outside off, Padikkal slaps it over point and gets another boundary.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smartly played! Not the welcome Morris would have wanted. He starts with a good length ball on off, Padikkal waits for it and runs it down through the vacant third man region for a boundary.
Change in bowling. The former Bangalore man, Chris Morris is into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Padikkal will keep the strike! Flighted on middle and leg, DDP nudges it to long on and takes a run.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Padikkal taps it to point.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and rightfully punished! Darted fuller on the pads, Padikkal whips his sweep over and away from short fine leg for the second boundary off the over.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Hit hard but straight to the fielder. Short on middle, Padikkal gets on his back foot and creams his cut right off the middle but straight to point.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played! Padikkal gets his second boundary of the innings! Darted fuller on leg, Padikkal looks to sweep and does so with little adjustment away from short fine leg for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning away outside off, Kohli knocks it to long on for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Padikkal taps it to short third man. He comes out for a run but Kohli is quick to turn it down.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Better from Sakariya! The youngster does not deter away from his length. Hits the good length area on middle and leg. It nips back in to the southpaw. Padikkal looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pad. Samson appeals from behind the stump but Sakariya is not interested and neither is the umpire.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chipped away! Padikkal gets his first boundary of the evening! Length ball on off and middle. Padikkal comes down the track and chips his flick over mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball wide outside off. Kohli looks to punch but chops it through cover for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Padikkal gets off the mark! Good length delivery around off, Devdutt taps it away from short third man and gets to the other end.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Sakariya starts with a good length delivery around off, Padikkal starts his innings by punching it watchfully to cover.
Who will take the new ball from the other end? It will be the young and impressive Chetan Sakariya!
0.6 over (0 Run) Wrong 'un to finish the over. The last ball is short and it is the googly. Kohli uses his feet nicely to punch it to mid on off his back foot. 8 off the first over.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Shorter on the pads, Kohli whips it through square leg for a brace now. Smart cricket this.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Kohli and Bangalore get off the mark with a cracking six! Excellent use of the feet from the Bangalore skipper. He dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and deposits Gopal straight over him for a biggie.
0.3 over (0 Run) Wrong 'un now! It is around off, Kohli punches it back to the bowler off the inner half of his bat.
0.2 over (0 Run) Floated on off, Kohli gets on his front foot and blocks it.
0.1 over (0 Run) A lucky escape for Gopal! He starts with a drag down on the leg side. Kohli gets on his back foot and looks to swivel it over the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pad.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 178, are 51/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.