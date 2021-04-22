Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Better fromSiraj. Keeps it straight and on the stumps. Dube keeps it out.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot from Dube to get off the mark!
4.4 overs (0 Run) Very full ball on middle, Dube jams it out.
Shivam Dube is the next batsman in.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Fantastic review from Banglaore and their start gets better for them! Credit to Kohli too for backing his bowler and going with his instinct. Siraj said it was pad first and it indeed was boot first. Miller departs for a duck. A corker of a yorker from Siraj. It is pacy and skiddy. Miller is taken by surprise. He looks to defend but the ball seems to have hit his bot before the bat. There is a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Siraj convinces Kohli and de Villiers to go for the review. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows spike as the ball goes past the shoe. Time for the Ball Tracker and it shows all red. It is goodbye for Miller and the Banglore boys are up in celebrations..
Review time! An appeal for lbw! David Miller is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is three reds.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, it comes back in a bit to the southpaw. Miller starts his innings with a tap to the left of the bowler.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Fuller on off, Samson drives it to the left of mid on. Richardson runs to that side and dives to keep it down to one.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on off, Samson taps it to the right of mid off. He calls for a quick run, puts a dive too and gets the run. Excellent start for Bangalore. Rajasthan are reeling at 17/2 at the end of 4 overs.
David Miller is the next batsman in.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another failure for Manan Vohra and he joins his opening partner, Jos Buttler very early in the dugout. Jamieson gets his first and both the new ball bowlers for Bangalore have got a wicket now. Dream start for Kohli's side. Horror one for Samson's Rajasthan. Was this shot needed? Not sure about it. Fullish ball on middle, Vohra looks to go over mid on. He does not get any timing on it and ends up chipping it high in the air. It goes over the bowler's head. Richardson keeps his eyes on the ball and calls for the catch. The Australian makes no mistake and takes the skier.
3.4 overs (1 Run) The Rajasthan skipper is finally off the mark! Good length ball on off and middle, Samson tucks it to the left of short mid-wicket and gets a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Pressure on Sanju here. He is yet to get off the mark. Jamieson hits the deck hard outside off. Samson looks to guide it over short third man but misses it.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good shot for nothing! Full ball on off and middle, Samson plays the on drive but straight to mid on.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Full ball on off, Vohra taps it to the left of mid off. He calls for a quick run. His skipper responds and gets the single with ease.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent over from Siraj! Just a run and also the big wicket of Jos Buttler. The last ball is full on off, Samson pushes it to mid off.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball pitching outside off and coming in a bit. Samson shows respect and is happy to let it go to the keeper.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Samson starts with a defensive push to the off side.
Sanju Samson is the next batsman in.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Early blow for Rajasthan and it is a bg blow as Buttler has departed without making much of an impact in this game. Siraj wins the battle against Buttler and he has given Kohli a brilliant start here. This man is a completely different bowler now. Nothing fazes him and he has improved leaps and bounds over the years. Good length delivery pitching on middle, Buttler moves away from the stumps, and exposes all three. Siraj says thank you very much and hits the top of leg stump as Buttler misses his punch.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Buttler keeps it out.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good stop from Kohli! Saves three for his side! Good length delivery around off, Manan Vohra punches it to the right of cover. Kohli there dives and parries it away. The batters gets a single. The Bangalore skipper setting the tone in the field himself.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Just 5 off Jamieson's first! Length ball around off, Manan taps it behind point and calls for a quick run. Buttler responds well and quickly too. Vohra will keep the strike.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Manan Vohra is off the mark in style! Jamieson goes short this time but the ball sits up nicely for Manan Vohra. He gets in position quickly and pulls it over mid-wicket with a crunching sound off his bat for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Very good bowling from Jamieson! Once again bowls in the channel of uncertainty around off. Vohra looks to have a poke at it but misses.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Good length delivery pitching around off, Manan Vohra looks to defend but the ball shapes away a bit and goes past the outside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss! Jamieson hits the deck hard outside off. Vohra looks to pull/hoick but it is not short enough and he misses it.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Jamieson starts with a good length ball outside off, Vohra shoulders arms to it.
Kyle Jamieson to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This is more Buttler! Poor ball to end the over. Siraj makes the mistake of bowling on middle and leg. Buttler shuffles in and flicks it through square leg to finish the over. 8 off the first one. Steady start for Rajasthan.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky one for Buttler. Fullish ball on off, Buttler looks to drive it straight but the ball hits the inner half of his bat. The ball goes over mid on and goes to the fence.
0.4 over (0 Run) Beauty! An absolute beauty! This one jags back in viciously. Buttler is a very lucky man not to get a little edge and also for the extra bounce. Good length ball pitching around off. Buttler leans forward and looks to defend with gap between his bat and pad. The ball comes back in, goes between that gap and goes over the stumps. AB de Villiers dives to his left and does well to stop it.
0.3 over (0 Run) This one comes in a bit. Good length delivery around off, it comes back in. Buttler taps it with a flat bat to the off side.
0.2 over (0 Run) This time Siraj pulls his length back and bowls it on a good length area around off. Buttler shows respect and blocks it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Siraj starts with a full ball on middle. The ball moves slightly away from the right-hander. Buttler taps it to mid on.
We are all set for the action to begin! The umpires make their way out to the middle. Bangalore players are in a huddle with their skipper having final words of motivation for his troops before they take the field. Jos Buttler strides out with Manan Vohra to open the innings for Rajasthan. Massive game for Manan Vohra as he has not grabbed his opportunity so far. Mohammed Siraj to start the proceeding with the new ball for Bangalore.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal (IN FOR JAYDEV UNADKAT), Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson (IN FOR RAJAT PATIDAR), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson, says that setting target can be a good experience. Tells it can get tight in the end as they saw in the last game and adds they need to play good cricket. Sanju says playing in such a tournament there can be a lot of ups and downs. Adds that one needs to play with their heart. Samson informs there is one change in the side as Shreyas Gopal comes in for Jaydev Unadkat!
Virat Kohli, Bangalore skipper, says they will bowl first. Adds that they would look to chase any total here. Mentions that they have got bowlers who can swing the ball. Further says that the conditions here are opposite of Chennai. Informs that Rajat Patidar misses out and Kane Richardson comes in.
TOSS - We are all set for the spin of coin. Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli is out in the middle along with Rajasthan captain, Sanju Samson. Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes! Sanju calls Tails but it comes down as Heads. BANGALORE OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is the pitch master for the day. He says that it is the same surface that was used in game number 4 and 2. Games where a lot of runs were scored. Tells it is a belter of a pitch. Doull says it is nice and hard and the ball will come through nicely. Tells the pitches on either side of this one were the ones where the ball turned.
Hello and welcome to game number 16 of the league as two sides in the opposite ends of the table go against each other as 2nd placed Bangalore takes on 7th placed Rajasthan. Kohli's Bangalore have been phenomenal so far winning all three of their games. Bangalore will be eager to continue their winning run and go back to the top of the table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been inconsistent so far. They come into this game on the back of a thumping loss to Chennai. It will be interesting to see how their young skipper, Sanju Samson leads his side after that loss. The 2008 champions will want to put that loss behind and get their second win of the season. Can Bangalore start their mini Mumbai leg with a win or will Rajasthan's experience on this venue so far help them? An exciting game awaits us. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
