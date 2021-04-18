Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Morgan pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Al Hasan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Morgan pushes it through mid off for a run.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated delivery on leg, Morgan looks to play the reverse sweep but gets a top edge. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Al Hasan comes down the track and drives it through mid off for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Shakib pushes it to covers.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish an excellent over! Loopy ball, on the pads. Morgan defends.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Almost had him there! Loopy ball, on off. Shakib Al Hasan tries to drive it through the off side, but ends up chipping it just over the leaping Yuzvendra Chahal. One run taken as the ball rolls to long on.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! What a delivery! Googly again, on middle and off. Shakib Al Hasan looks to defend but the ball zips past the outside edge.
Shakib Al Hasan is the new batsman in.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The googly from Chahal does the trick! This lands on a length, on off. Karthik has a huge gap between bat and pad and the ball hits the pad. Umpire raises his finger immediately as this looked dead straight. Dinesh Karthik knows he's gone and doesn't review it. 131 needed in 69.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Defended.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Morgan gets the edge down to short third man while looking to reverse sweep it.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter this time, on off. Morgan clips it down to long on for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter this time. Karthik hangs back and punches it to long on for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Karthik gets the outside edge to point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Morgan gets the inside edge towards mid-wicket. AB de Villiers chases it and the batters take one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Karthik punches it through covers for a single.
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Down the leg side, Morgan looks to flick but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where AB de Villiers fails to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Morgan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chahal gets his first wicket and it is a massive one! Flighted delivery on middle, Rana plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards deep mid-wicket where Padikkal takes a comfortable catch.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Floated delivery on leg, Rana plays a paddle scoop over the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Rana cuts it to point.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Tossed up delivery on off, Rana looks to guide but gets an outside edge. It goes past first slip towards third man for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Googly on middle, Morgan sweeps it through square leg for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore got Tripathi on the last ball of the Powerplay and they will be the happier side. The plan from Kolkata seems to be clear - take on the pacers. Gill started well but perished to Kyle Jamieson. Tripathi was looking very dangerous but fell at the wrong time for Kolkata. They have lost a couple of wickets but haven't let the required run rate get out of reach. An interesting period of play awaits us. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl now and Eoin Morgan comes out to bat.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Massive wicket for Bangalore! Sundar gets his first wicket! Flighted ball on middle, Tripathi looks to play the slog sweep but gets a top edge. It goes towards square leg where Siraj takes a good catch. BANGALORE ARE 57/2 AT THE END OF THE POWERPLAY!
5.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Tripathi looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Short delivery on middle, Tripathi pulls it over square leg for a boundary. He is threatening to take the game away from Bangalore.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Rana punches it towards point where the fielder does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Floated delivery on middle, Rana comes down the track and lofts it over long on for a maximum. Into the second tier. Phew, that was powerfully struck. 50 up for Kolkata!
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Tripathi sweeps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 205, are 92/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.