Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Maxwell pushes it back towards the bowler.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery outside off, Maxwell cuts it towards point where Rana misfields and concedes a boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Maxwell pushes it to point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Padikkal flicks it through square leg for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Padikkal drives it uppishly towards covers where it falls short of the fielder.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Maxwell pulls it through mid on for a single.
Prasidh Krishna is back on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 50 for Glenn Maxwell! It has been another solid knock from him. Length delivery on off, Maxwell pushes it through mid on for a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Short again on middle, Maxwell pulls it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Short delivery on off, Maxwell slaps it over covers for a boundary. This looked more like a tennis ball smash! Great execution!
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Padikkal pulls it over mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on leg, Padikkal flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen get a couple.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Maxwell guides it towards third man for a single.
Bowling change! Pat Cummins replaces his fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna. 1-0-9-0 for him so far.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Padikkal keeps it out.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Maxwell flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Padikkal flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Maxwell pushes it through point for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Loopy delivery on leg, Maxwell flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Maxwell pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
7.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Tossed up delivery on off, Maxwell drives it to point. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Chakaravarthy oversteps!
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a great period of play. Kolkata had a dream start after picking up two early wickets. But now Devdutt Padikkal and Glenn Maxwell are looking good. Maxwell, in particular, is looking in very good touch. This hasn't proven to be the easiest pitch to bat on and so Bangalore might look to score anything around 150-160. Kolkata needs wickets or else, Maxwell and AB de Villiers can take the game away from them. Varun Chakaravarthy to start post the break.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Maxwell guides it through point for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Maxwell looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on leg, Maxwell looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery outside off, Maxwell cuts it hard through point for a boundary. 50 up for Bangalore!
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Maxwell guides it towards third man for a single. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Krishna oversteps! Free Hit coming up!
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Maxwell guides it towards third man for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Maxwell pushes it to point.
Bowling change! Prasidh Krishna replaces Pat Cummins.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Maxwell drives it through mid off for a single. 17 runs from the over. Big over for Bangalore. End of the Powerplay. BANGALORE ARE 45/2 AFTER 6 OVERS!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice improvisation! On middle, Maxwell plays a reverse sweep over point for a boundary. Shakib Al Hasan is leaking runs valuable runs here.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Padikkal flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Padikkal punches it hard through point for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Maxwell sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Flighted delivery on middle, Maxwell plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.
