Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Goodbye from here! But hang on, the day is not done yet and we have another match coming up today. It is being played between Punjab and Delhi at the Wankhede stadium. Just switch the tabs and join us for the coverage of that game. Cheers.
Earlier in the day, a brilliant innings by Glenn Maxwell and a powerful finish by the one and only AB de Villiers powered Bangalore to a massive score of 204. Kolkata started off well with the ball but had no answers to the batting of Maxwell and AB de Villiers. In the end, the score of 204 turned out to be too big for them and they lost by 38 runs.
Brilliant bowling from Bangalore. Kyle Jamieson was expensive but picked up three wickets. Mohammed Siraj was economical and so were their spinners. Harshal Patel continued his great form in this game and picked up Andre Russell in the last over. They never let the game slip away from them, as they picked up wickets at regular intervals.
Kolkata were poor with the bat. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi got starts but none of them could convert them into a big score, and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan too got going but the target was too big for them and fell at the wrong time. In the end, Andre Russell played some big shots but couldn't chase the massive target down.
Great performance by Bangalore! They have outplayed Kolkata in all departments and win by 38 runs. Kolkata never looked comfortable while chasing such a huge total on a tricky wicket.
19.6 overs (1 Run) There it is! Bangalore win 3 games in a row! Length ball, outside off. Harbhajan Singh miscues his pull to square leg for one. BANGALORE WIN BY 38 runs!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Drilled down to mid off for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Harbhajan Singh doesn't pick it and chips it towards long on for one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
Varun Chakaravarthy is in now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker, on the stumps. Varun Chakaravarthy defends it.
Harshal Patel to bowl the final over. He has 43 to defend.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Full ball, outside off. Andre Russell goes for the drive but drags it back onto the stumps. Harshal Patel continues to impress in Chennai.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Just one from the 19th over! Full toss, on the stumps. Russell miscues his slog and gets it down to long on for one.
18.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in the 19th over, that too against Andre Russell! Short ball, on the stumps. Andre Russell ducks under it.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Dot again! Full and fast yorker, outside off. Russell digs it out to cover.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Yorker outside off. Andre Russell can only dig it out.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Full and fast outside off. All that Andre Russell can do is hit it to sweeper cover.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Russell looks to drive but gets outside edge to third man. Doesn't take the single.
Who will come out to bat? Harbhajan Singh it is. Mohammed Siraj to bowl.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Kyle Jamieson has his revenge! Length ball, outside off. Cummins looks to trash it through the off side but only gets an edge to AB de Villiers. 44 needed from 12.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ho ho! That was smashed! Slower length ball, on off. Cummins picks it early and smokes it way over long on. Much needed 6 for Kolkata.
Who will come out now? Pat Cummins is the new man. He is no mug with the bat.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Kyle Jamieson is pumped! He sees Shakib Al Hasan move across the line and bowls a full one on the stumps. Shakib Al Hasan fails to get any bat on it and has his furniture shattered. 50 needed in 14.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the stumps. Drilled down to long on for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer, outside off. Andre Russell misses his cut and the umpire deems this as a wide. Kyle Jamieson and Virat Kohli don't think it is a wide.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dre Russ has arrived and the Kolkata dug-out looks happy! Slower ball, in the slot. Andre Russell picks it early and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, outside off. Shakib Al Hasan drags it to long on for one.
Kyle Jamieson is into the attack now. Can he deliver for his team?
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Punched down to sweeper cover for one. 20 from the over. 59 needed in 18.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chahal is under the pressure and Virat Kohli is not impressed with this ball! Short and wide again, Andre Russell cuts it past sweeper cover and gets a boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! Through the gap! Short and wide outside off, Andre Russell cuts it past point for a boundary. 14 from 3 balls so far.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is gonna be very important over in the game! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Andre Russell sweeps it wide of the diving deep mid-wicket fielder and gets four.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor ball and punished! Starts with a short ball, on the stumps. Andre Russell rocks back and nails it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does! Low full toss, on the stumps. Andre Russell hits it to deep mid-wicket one the bounce and takes one. 79 needed in 24.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed down to long off. Can he finish it well here?
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on a length outside off. Russell gets the inner half down to long on for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the stumps. Punched down to long on for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on the stumps. Russell miscues it wide of long on for a couple.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Defended back to the bowler.
