Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Glenn Maxwell is up for a chat. He says it was nice to get in there early and it was important to cash in on the poor deliveries. Adds it was hard work against the pacers and they wanted to cash in against the spinners. Mentions the back of the length ball was difficult to hit and they could not hit it through the line. States AB showed his class against Mumbai and he did a great job here too. Ends by saying he is happy to wear the orange cap and he hopes his players can do well.
Coming to the bowling, Kolkata had a great start as Varun Chakravarthy picked up two early wickets but they failed to carry that momentum forward. Prasidh Krishna bowled well and picked up a wicket. Shakib Al Hasan had a bad day and he was taken apart by Maxwell. Chakravarthy picked up a couple of wickets but was expensive towards the end. Harbhajan bowled well at the start but he was taken apart in the penultimate over. Cummins had a tough day and Andre Russell was very expensive in the end.
After losing two early wickets, it was all about Glenn Maxwell. He batted first with Padikkal and provided a good platform and then once he was set, exploded in typical Maxwell style. He would be disappointed to not finish with a century. But a strong finish by the one and only AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson has powered Bangalore to a massive score on this wicket. AB de Villiers punished the bowlers towards the end and hit some freaky boundaries.
Wow! What a batting performance we've seen here! To get over 200 in Chennai is a massive achievement. Maxwell and AB de Villiers were in great touch today!
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AB de Villiers finishes the innings in style! Full on middle, de Villiers lofts it over mid on for a boundary. BANGALORE FINISH WITH 204/4!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, de Villiers digs it out back towards the bowler.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sensible shot! Short delivery outside off, de Villiers guides it over short third man for a boundary.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Russell bowls it wide outside off, de Villiers looks to chase it but misses it.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Yorker outside off, de Villiers drives it through covers. Two runs taken.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Low full toss on middle, de Villiers flicks it over square leg for a biggie.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is dispatched! Length delivery on off, de Villiers lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, de Villiers pushes it through mid on for a single.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50 for AB de Villiers! Floated delivery delivery on off, de Villiers lofts it over long off for a maximum.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Jamieson pushes it through mid on for a single.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is just over the long off fielder! Tossed up delivery on off, Jamieson lofts it just over the long off fielder for a biggie.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery outside off, Jamieson pushes it through covers for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery outside off, Jamieson looks to go big but misses it due to the extra bounce on this one.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? Time for some spin. Harbhajan Singh comes into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, de Villiers looks to swing at it but gets an inside edge towards the keeper.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Full toss on off, de Villiers guides it past short third man for a boundary.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Yorker outside off, de Villiers digs it out through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full and outside off, de Villiers drives it through point for a boundary.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Full toss on middle, de Villiers lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Russell bowls it wide outside off, de Villiers offers no shot to this one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, de Villiers looks to dig it out but misses it.
Who will come out now? Kyle Jamieson is the new man in. Andre Russell will bowl for Kolkata at the death.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins gets his first wicket! Short delivery on middle, Maxwell looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards short fine leg where Harbhajan Singh takes a good catch. End of a wonderful innings by Glenn Maxwell.
16.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery on off, Maxwell looks to smash but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, de Villiers pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Maxwell punches it through mid off for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Maxwell looks to play the reverse scoop but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, de Villiers pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? Pat Cummins is into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, de Villiers punches it through point for a run. 11 runs from the over!
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even better! Short delivery on middle, de Villiers pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Full and outside off, de Villiers drives it through covers for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, de Villiers looks to cut but mistimes it to covers.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Maxwell flicks it through square leg for a single.
Prasidh Krishna is into the attack.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, de Villiers flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
