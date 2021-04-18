Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Shakib Al Hasan wanted to lap this again but Kyle Jamieson bowls a full one, outside off. Shakib Al Hasan looks to run it down to third man but fails to connect. 84 needed in 5 overs.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played and that is a valuable boundary! Length ball, on off. Shakib Al Hasan gets across the line and laps it over the keeper and to the ropes.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower bouncer, outside off. Shakib Al Hasan comes down the track and pulls hard at it but fails to connect.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Russell looks to cut it but bottom edges it to short third man for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball, outside off. Pushed to point for nothing.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Drilled down to sweeper cover for one.
Bowling change! Kyle Jamieson is back on. 2-0-20-1 for him so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Shakib hits it on the up to long off for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Defended back to the bowler.
Who will come out now? Andre Russell it is.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal will be very happy now! Slower ball, outside off. Morgan doesn't pick it early and ends it chipping it to Virat Kohli at extra cover. He takes an easy catch. 91 needed in 38 now.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Clipped down to deep square leg for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Dropped! Actually, this one lands right between two fielders! Full ball, outside off. Morgan looks to go through the leg side but gets a top edge towards fine leg. Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal run for it but both abort in the end. One run taken.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Morgan is through with his slog early and misses.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Shakib Al Hasan comes down the track and misses his drive. AB de Villiers fails to collect the ball as it was away from him.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Pushed wide of long off for one.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He's hit that very well! Shorter ball, on the stumps. Morgan goes deep and nails it deep over mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Defended by Morgan.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on middle. Shakib chips it to long on for one.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Tossed up, outside off. Shakib Al Hasan hits it through the line over long off for a maximum.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Al Hasan digs it out towards point for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Morgan drives it through mid on for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Al Hasan flicks it through square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on off. Tapped away to point for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, wide outside off. Morgan stabs it to covers. Dot ball.
Harshal Patel is into the attack.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on the pads. Shakib Al Hasan clips it down to fine leg for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the pads. Shakib Al Hasan hits it to deep square leg for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Morgan looks to reverse sweep but the extra bit of bounce means that he is beaten. AB de Villiers sticks his left hand out to collect it.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pumped! Tossed up, in the slot. Morgan gets under it and smokes it over long on for a maximum.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Shakib Al Hasan gets down the track but gets the inside edge towards square leg for one.
Glenn Maxwell is into the attack.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Pushed down to long off for one.
