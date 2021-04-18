Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smoked! Outrageous stroke! Flat ball on the stumps. Maxwell has made his mind about playing the switch hit and he nails it deep over the mid-wicket fence. 17 from the over.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball again, on the stumps. Maxwell cuts it wide of deep mid-wicket. Rahul Tripathi runs in, puts in a dive, passes the ball to his partner and saves two runs.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut away to sweeper cover for one.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was so powerfully struck that no fielder moved! Loopy ball, on off. AB de Villiers comes down the track and hits it down the ground. Long off didn't move an inch.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortune favors the brave and this time AB de Villiers was the brave one! Full ball, outside off. AB de Villiers throws the kitchen sink at it and gets the thick outside edge down to the third man fence.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Tapped to point for nothing.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hit very well! The extra delivery costs a boundary! Short and wide outside off, Maxwell waits for it and then runs it over short third man and backward point.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length but again wide outside off. Maxwell slashes at it but misses. Wided.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, but wide outside off. Maxwell shoulders his arms and so does the umpire.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball this time, on off. AB de Villiers drills it to mid off and takes a quick single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. AB de Villiers chops it to covers.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Maxwell pulls it through square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, de Villiers guides it towards third man for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length delivery on off, de Villiers guides it towards third man. Harbhajan Singh in the deep misfields and concedes a couple.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Bangalore are going well as Maxwell is still out there. They lost Padikkal but they have AB de Villiers in the middle. He would look to stay till the end and help Bangalore cross 160. On the other hand, Kolkata would look to break this partnership as quickly as possible. Pat Cummins is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Maxwell drills it down the ground but Varun Chakaravarthy gets a hand to it. Just 5 from the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads. Clipped away to deep square leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Glenn Maxwell goes for the switch hit, but Nitish Rana at mid-wicket dives and keeps it to one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. AB de Villiers leans into it and drills it to long off for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Carrom ball, this lands outside off. Tapped away to point for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. AB de Villiers chops it to sweeper cover for one.
Varun Chakaravarthy is back on.
11.6 overs (3 Runs) Hello there! This might be the first 3 runs of the season! Full ball, outside off. AB de Villiers drills it past covers. The man from deep point chases it and before it reaches the fence.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Nice stroke to get off the mark! Length ball, outside off. AB de Villiers cuts it past point. Third man cuts it off and keeps it down to two.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, on off. Maxwell punches it to mid off and takes a quick single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length this time, on the stumps. Maxwell defends it well.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length ball, outside off. Maxwell pushes at it from the crease but fails to get any bat on it.
AB de Villiers is the next batsman in.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Padikkal's struggle comes to an end! Short ball, around off. Padikkal doesn't get hold of the pull shot and hits it straight to Rahul Tripathi at deep mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Padikkal comes down the track and chips it down to long on for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Maxwell looks to reverse sweep but gets the under edge to the leg side. One run taken.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Such power! Harbhajan bowls a short ball, outside off. Maxwell thumps it to the extra cover fence. One bounce and to the ropes.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the stumps. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He's connected that alright! Perfect execution! Loopy ball, on off. Padikkal gets in position and reverse sweeps it over point. The ball races to the fence.
Harbhajan Singh is back on.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Padikkal looks to cut it but misses.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 136/3. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.