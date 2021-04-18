Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Flicked down to deep square leg for one.
Rajat Patidar is the new batsman in.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Oh my goodness that is a stunning catch! Tossed up, outside off. Kohli wants to show who the boss is and comes down the track. He doesn't get to the pitch of the ball and ends up getting a thick outside edge over covers. It looked like it was gonna fall safe but Rahul Tripathi ran back, put in a dive and took a very good catch.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Clipped away to mid-wicket for nothing.
Varun Chakravarthy to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Devdutt Padikkal defends it from the crease. Good first over by Harbhajan Singh.
0.5 over (0 Run) Shorter and wider outside off, cut away to point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Flighted ball, on the stumps. Devdutt Padikkal looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. A muted appeal and the umpire is unmoved.
0.3 over (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Tapped down to long on for one.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where he wanted to hit but still counts as a boundary! Full ball, outside off. Kohli runs down the track and gets the outside edge. Dinesh Karthik fails to collect it and the ball runs to the third man fence.
0.2 over (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. This is played back to the bowler. Harbhajan Singh has overstepped and it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up!
0.1 over (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Kohli looks to work it to the leg side but gets the leading edge. The ball drops well short of Harbhajan Singh.
We are all set to begin. The Kolkata players are out in the middle. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal will open the innings for Bangalore. Harbhajan Singh will start the proceedings for Kolkata.
Brendon McCullum is up for a chat. He says that it has been a great experience to play in the Indian T20 League and now it has been a great experience as a coach. Adds that players need to live in the moment and play accordingly. Further adds that he tries to tell his players to be the best version of themselves. Tells that majority of their squad is there from the last year and everyone gets along well with each other.
Kolkata Playing XI (Unchanged Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bangalore Playing XI (One change) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (IN FOR DANIEL CHRISTIAN), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, says they would have also batted first. Adds that they have been playing good cricket but unfortunately we lost in the last game. Informs they are unchanged. Mentions that last season he supported Karthik as vice captain in the first half of that season.
Virat Kohli, Bangalore skipper, says that the pitch gets slower and slower as the game progresses. Adds that they need to bat well in the beginning. Further adds that they are looking to take it one game at a time and tick all the boxes. Informs that Dan Christian misses out and Rajat Patidar is back in the XI.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Bangalore win the toss and elect to bat first!
Pitch Report - Murali Kartik says, that it looks much drier and it may not be a high scoring wicket. Adds that players need to be crafty on this wicket. Danny Morrison reckons that if you win the toss, then you need to bat and Murali Karthik agrees with it.
Hello and welcome to Match 10 of the Indian T20 League between Kolkata and Bangalore in Chennai! Kolkata would look to get back to winning ways here. They would want their middle order to perform in this match. They have a good bowling attack. On the other hand, Bangalore would look to continue with their winning momentum. Their bowlers did well to defend 150 against Hyderabad and got over the line in an absolute thriller. Who will get two points at the end of 40 overs? Your guess is good as ours! Stay tuned for the toss and the team updates..
