Most Indian cricketers are caught up in the bio-bubble amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, but having their families around has been a relief for many. For Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, it has been the story of moving from one bubble to another, as he has been in constant action straight from the last season of the IPL until now, with India playing back-to-back series against Australia and England. However, he ensures that he spends quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter Samaira.

On Thursday, Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram to upload a cute selfie of the three of them.

"My two babies," she captioned the picture, with a heart emoji.

Having led the team to five IPL titles, Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the tournament's history, and is looking to break more records as he will look to win their third title in a row this year.

MI started their season with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but bounced back strong with wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

However, they succumbed to their second defeat of the season against Delhi Capitals and are currently fourth in the table.

They will be up against out-of-sorts Punjab Kings in their next match on Friday at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Despite not hitting top gear, Rohit Sharma is his team's highest scorer so far this season, with his highest score of 44 coming in their last game against Delhi.