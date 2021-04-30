Rohit Sharma celebrated his 34th birthday on Friday, April 30, and Mumbai Indians (MI) posted on social media pictures from "Ro's cake-cutting" where the MI skipper is seen with his daughter Samaira. "You asked for Ro's cake-cutting and here they are!" wrote MI as caption to the pictures posted on Twitter. Wishes poured in from the cricket community and beyond on Rohit's birthday, led by his wife Ritika Sajdeh who posted an emotional message.

"You'll always be the best thing to ever happen to us. I can truly say the world is a better place with you in it," Ritika wrote in a post to wish her husband. In the picture she posted, Rohit is seen resting his head on daughter Samaira's lap.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a highlight reel of Rohit's signature pull shots and called the Indian batsman "master of the pull shot."

Rohit acknowledged the wishes coming his way and posted on social media to thank his well-wishers. He also urged his followers to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and "look after each other".

Present and former India cricketers including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant among others wished Rohit on the day.