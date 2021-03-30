Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League in the absence of regular captain Shreyas Iyer, the franchise announced on Tuesday. Iyer has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury picked up during India's ODI series against England. "Delhi Capitals today announced Rishabh Pant as Captain for the upcoming season of the VIVO Indian Premier League that starts on the 9th of April. Pant will step in as captain for the 14th edition of the tournament, for the injured Shreyas Iyer, who hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series," the franchise said in a statement.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled," said Pant, who scored a half-century in the final of IPL 2020.

"I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals," added Pant, who has been in a rich vein of form for his national team.

"Delhi Capitals as a team plays a passionate and fearless brand of cricket, and Rishabh Pant embodies that best. The Delhi team has played an important role in his growth as a cricketer, just like he has played an equally important role in the growth of the Delhi team. I wish Rishabh and the team good luck," DC co-owner Parth Jindal was quoted as saying in the statement.

"When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team," Iyer said about Pant taking over captaincy in his absence.

"The previous two seasons under Shreyas' leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can't wait for the season to get started," DC coach Ricky Ponting was quoted as saying.

Last year, Iyer led Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final, but they ended up on the losing side as Mumbai Indians beat them to win their fifth title.

The Capitals will begin their 2021 season against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai.