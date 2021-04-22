RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Score: Sanju Samson Falls To Washington Sundar, Rajasthan Royals Crumbling
RCB vs RR IPL Live Score 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals : Rajasthan Royals top-order Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, David Miller and Sanju Samson fell early after Virat Kohli-led RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first in Mumbai.
In Match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. RCB, captained by Virat Kohli made one change from their winning combination from last match, bringing in Kane Richardson in place of Rajat Patidar while Sanju Samson included spinner Shreyas Gopal in place of pacer Jaydev Unadkat. RCB have been in fine form this year with three wins in as many matches while Sanju Samson-led RR have struggled with only one win in three matches. RCB are high on confidence having defeated the likes of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous matches. RR, on the other side will be looking to repeat their good performance against Delhi Capitals (DC), their only win in this season (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 16 Live Cricket Score Between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
- 20:25 (IST)Half-way mark!At the Half-way mark of the innings, RR batsman have somehow gathered 70 runs for the loss of four crucial wickets.The RCB bowlers have put their side on the front foot in the first quarter of the match.
- 20:19 (IST)Six-Timeout!Dube launches again for a towering six to gather 17 runs off the Chahal over.RR 64/4 in 9 overs!
- 20:18 (IST)Four Byes!Yuzi beats everyone, including keeper ABD for four runs as the ball bounces unexpectedly.RR 58/4 in 8.2 overs.
- 20:16 (IST)Six!ay Mark!Dube showcases power to hit Chahal out of the park for a huge six.RR 53/4 off 8.2 overs.
- 20:12 (IST)Wicket!Samson gets out on the second ball of Sundar's over. Scoops a dolly after scoring 21 runs off 18 balls.RR tottering at 43/4 after 7.2 overs.
- 20:10 (IST)Six!Samson welcomes Sundar with a huge six.RR 43/3 after 7.1 overs.
- 20:08 (IST)Yuzvendra Chahal Into The Attack!Yuzvendra Chahal has a steady start in his first over, gives away only five runs.RR 37/3 after seven overs.
- 20:04 (IST)Powerplay Ends!Play-and-a-miss by Shivam Dube off Kane Richardson.Powerplay ends as RR reach 32/3 at the end of six overs.
- 20:00 (IST)3 Fours!Shivam Dube and now captain Sanju Samson hit classy fours to showcase much-needed confidence in the middle.RR 31/3 in 5.2 overs.
- 19:56 (IST)Wicket!The review turns into a wicket as Siraj gets the dangerous Miller.RR reeling at 18/3 inside 5 overs. What a start for RCB!
- 19:54 (IST)Review!Mohammed Siraj bowls a ripper against David Miller to force Kohli take an LBW review to the third umpire.What a start!
- 19:49 (IST)Wicket!Kane Richardson catches Manan Vohra for just seven runs in 9 balls off the bowling of Klye Jamisen.RR struggling here 16/2 in 3.5 overs.
- 19:43 (IST)Wicket!Siraj castles Buttler to get RCB on top. Buttler surprisingly decides to give himself room and shows all his stumps to the bowler.RR 14/1 after 2.3 overs.
- 19:38 (IST)Four!Manan Vohra into the act now. Pulls one off Kyle Jamieson on the leg-side after getting beaten off the surface on a couple of times.RR 13/0 after two overs.
- 19:35 (IST)Four!Back-to-back fours to Buttler. A nice flick on the leg side off Siraj.Dangerous Buttler looking in the mood here tonight. RR 8/0 after the end of the first over.
- 19:34 (IST)Four!Buttler hits a not so convincing four over the short mid-wicket fielder.But will take the runs as they come by in this format. RR 4/0 in 0.5 overs.
- 19:33 (IST)Beauty!Siraj beats Buttler with a beautiful bowl that seams in from the deck.RR yet to get off the mark.
- 19:31 (IST)We Are Underway!Siraj bowls a dot ball first up to Buttler.Players just opening up here.
- 19:29 (IST)RR Openers In The Middle!RR openers Jos Buttler and Manan Vohra are in the middle to face Mohammed Siraj in the first over of the match.Let the match begin!
- 19:14 (IST)RR Playing XI!RR field a playing XI with one change from their previous game.
- 19:13 (IST)RCB Playing XI!RCB field a strong playing XI in their fourth match.
- 19:07 (IST)Changes!RCB has brought in Kane Richardson in place of Rajat Patidar.RR bring in Shreyas Gopal in place of Jaydev Unadkat
- 19:03 (IST)RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl!RCB Virat Kohli captain has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR.
- 19:01 (IST)All Set For The Toss!The two captains, Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson are in the middle for the toss.
- 18:52 (IST)Geetings Exchanged!Both teams exchanging greetings ahead of the match.
- 18:50 (IST)RR On Their Way!Masked up RR players on their way to the Wankhede Stadium.
- 18:47 (IST)Pitch Report!The Pitch Report according to Simon Doull is good news for cricket fans. A 185-190 pitch with not much dew due to a little breeze.With time, the dry pitch can offer turn as well.
- 18:35 (IST)ABD-Show!AB de Villiers is just 26 runs away from reaching 5000 runs in IPL cricket.What a story it has been for 'Mr. 360'!
- 18:26 (IST)Yuzi Stat!Yuzvendra Chahal has the best strike-rate for a spinner against RR in IPL- 12.9Incredible!
- 18:24 (IST)Venue Stat!Teams batting 1st at the Wankhede this season have won three times.Teams chasing at the Wankhede this season have won four games.
- 18:05 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.RCB have 3 wins in 3 games while RR have won only one match as of yet. Both teams will aim nothing less than a win tonight.