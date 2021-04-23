Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century to help chase down 178 with more than three overs to go against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Padikkal played a blinder of a knock, scoring 101 off 52 deliveries. This was the fastest century in the IPL by an uncapped player. Padikkal and captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten as RCB registered a 10-wicket victory, also registered the highest opening partnership in the history of the tournament.

The left-hander had a slow start to the tournament after missing the first game having just recovered from COVID-19 days before. But he rocketed back to form with his stunning display which saw him dominate the Rajasthan bowlers.

His outstanding knock set Twitter abuzz.

"Devdutt Padikkal has played a supremely masterful innings. The sheer power and dominance of his stroke-play was something to behold. And, he enjoys batting with his captain Virat Kohli. Well played," wrote former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.

"Fantastic innings from young Padikkal. And this year @RCBTweets are in ominous form, which is great to see. Kohli and Padikkal made it look very easy," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"That was some hammering," wrote former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad.

There were several other reactions too, including from RCB's opposition camps:

Congrats on your first Padikkal Dev #WhistlePodu @devdpd07 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 22, 2021

Padikkal, please stop. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal is batting at a totally different level. And I love the way Virat has just allowed him to take centre stage, taking singles and putting him back on strike. Feel for RR, fought back superbly while batting, but RCB & their faithful fans deserve a great year — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 22, 2021

Maiden century in IPL for Gayle and Prince Padikkal on same day with Kohli on other end.



Coincidence and emotions at its best. @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/txJoFm2lgj — Neal Caffrey (@AI_freak) April 22, 2021

This is just the beginning, Padikkal is going to rule the Cricket World in coming years

Trolled, Criticised, Humiliated : But he has came back. What an innings idolo pic.twitter.com/e6f8Ma86Ih — (@Nitin__10) April 22, 2021

The win means RCB are the only team to stay unbeaten after four games played. They lead the table, with a two-point advantage over Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. They will be up against second-placed CSK in their next game on Sunday.