Royal Challengers Bangalore have won both their matches thus far in the tournament whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have won one and lost one as the teams get ready to rekindle their rivalry, this time on Indian soil. While the teams would miss the home conditions and partisan crowds at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Eden Gardens, both RCB and KKR have adapted to the conditions in Chennai quite well. RCB have been clinical in both the games they have played while KKR had a good first outing against SunRisers Hyderabad before stumbling to a shocking defeat against Mumbai Indians after being in control for a large part of the run chase.

A flurry of wickets and a middle-order collapse consigned KKR to their first defeat of the season and consistency from the middle order is what they'll desire against an in-form RCB.

RCB, on the other hand, have had two good matches and they may do well to not tinker too much with their playing XI.

When will RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match be played?

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be played on April 18.

Where will RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match be played?

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match begin?

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

Promoted

Where to watch live streaming for RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match?

Live streaming for RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)