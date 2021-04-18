Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed second on the points table after having won both their games so far in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are placed sixth after winning one and losing the other of their two matches. KKR could still be reeling from a defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match where they were in control of the run chase for more than half of their innings. More consistency from the middle order comprising Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, captain Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell is expected against an undefeated RCB. Virat Kohli-led RCB have had two good games and are likely to field the same XI that won their last match against SRH.

Here are the top fantasy picks for RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 match

Nitish Rana (Credits: 9): Rana owns the Orange Cap after scoring 137 runs in two games and he has looked a class apart from the rest of the KKR line-up. With a half-century in his last outing, Rana was a big gain for fantasy teams as well and keeping him in the team could bring yet more points in addition to the 198 he has already fetched.

AB de Villiers (Credits: 10): The South African superstar helped RCB beat Mumbai Indians in their first match. Along with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, de Villiers forms the core of RCB's batting line-up and with his past exploits for RCB in the IPL, he can be expected to be a mainstay in fantasy teams. He has already 103 fantasy points.

Andre Russell (Credits: 10): Russell has been far from his best with the bat but he has tried to make up for his batting failures by reinventing himself as a death-overs specialist bowler for KKR. He picked up 5 for 15 against MI off just two overs and the tried-and-tested ploy of bowling around the wicket with deliveries angled away from right-handed batsmen could be utilised against the likes of Maxwell and de Villiers. Despite poor returns with the bat, Russell has 194 fantasy points.

Harshal Patel (Credits: 8.5): A solution to RCB's death-bowling problem has emerged in the form of Harshal Patel, who has picked up seven wickets from two matches thus far. A five-wicket haul against MI in the season opener announced Harshal as a bowler suited for the death, and the fast bowler admitted that it is a role given to him by the team this season. Harshal has 239 fantasy points.