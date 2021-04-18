IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers To Bat Against Kolkata Knight Riders On Anniversary Of 1st IPL Game
RCB vs KKR IPL live score 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: RCB have won the toss and elected to bat vs KKR in Match 10, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Having elected to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are a wicket down vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar are currently batting for RCB, and will be hoping to gain some momentum. Varun Chakravarthy has taken an early wicket for KKR. Virat Kohli's side are currently in an unbeaten run, and will be without Dan Christian for the fixture. He has been replaced by Patidar. Meanwhile, KKR don't have any team changes. RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, while got the better to SunRisers Hyderabad in their next match, in a low-scoring thriller. Ahead of this game, all-rounder Daniel Sams joined the RCB bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19. However, given there are only overseas slots, he is unlikely to make the playing XI. KKR, after a brilliant start to their season against SRH, shot themselves in the foot in their second previous match as they failed to chase down a modest total, after a dramatic batting collapse. The KKR middle-order was left completely exposed against the quality spin-bowling and the same ploy can be expected from RCB spinners. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR, Match 10 Live Cricket Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 15:39 (IST)OUT! Virat Kohli c Rahul Tripathi b Varun Chakravarthy 5 (6)BIG EARLY BREAKTHROUGH FOR KKR! AND WHAT A CATCH!Varun tosses a legcutter, turning away outside off. Kohli tries to launch it over mid-off but ends up slicing it over cover. Tripathi runs back from extra cover and puts in a superb catch.In walks, Rajat Patidar.
- 15:34 (IST)One runHarbhajan tosses it up, on off. Kohli guides it towards long-on for a single.
- 15:33 (IST)FOUR!It was a free hit and luck favoured Kohli!Harbhajan tosses a wide full toss, and Kohli under edges it between Karthik's legs and it goes for a four!
- 15:31 (IST)No runHarbhajan tosses it up, on a length with a slow turn. Kohli edges it wide of the spinner. No run.
- 15:30 (IST)The action begins!Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal to open for RCB. Harbhajan Singh to start with the ball for KKR.
- 15:08 (IST)Playing XIsKolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun ChakravarthyRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
- 15:07 (IST)No changes for KKR: Eoin MorganAfter losing the toss, Eoin Morgan revealed that there are no team changes for KKR. He stated that KKR will be aiming to finish their Chennai leg on a positive note.
- 15:05 (IST)Dan Christian misses out: Virat KohliAfter winning the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that Dan Christian won't be playing vs KKR, and has been replaced by Rajat Patidar. He also said that RCB will bat first, as the pitch will get slower as the game goes on. Also, RCB will field three overseas players.
- 15:01 (IST)RCB win toss, elect to batRCB captain Virat Kohli has won the toss, and elected to bat.
- 14:58 (IST)Virat Kohli meets Brendon McCullumRCB skipper Virat Kohli meets KKR coach Brendon McCullum at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Can RCB maintain their winning run?
- 14:46 (IST)Pitch reportMurali Karthik and Danny Morrison, who work for IPL's broadcasting team, said that the square boundary is short at 60m, the other boundary is long at 71m. The pitch is drier, and is similar to the second fixture. They also feel it won't be a good batting surface.
- 14:27 (IST)KKR have arrived!KKR have arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Match 10. They look pumped up and will be hoping to end RCB's winning run. Here are some photos:
- 14:17 (IST)Glenn Maxwell managing the pressure in IPL 2021!Since his arrival to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore, perpetual IPL underperformer Glenn Maxwell has put in top displays this year. The Australian all-rounder was released by Punjab Kings after IPL 2020, and was involved in a massive bidding war during the IPL 2021 Player Auction.During the win against MI in the season opener, Maxwell smashed a crucial knock of 39 runs in 28 balls, packed with three fours and two sixes. He followed it up with a Man of the Match display vs SRH, which RCB won by six runs. Maxwell slammed 59 runs off 41 balls, consisting of five fours and three sixes.
- 14:10 (IST)Head to headBoth teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL, with KKR registering 14 wins. Meanwhile, RCB have won 12 times.
- 14:06 (IST)Match previewKKR will be hoping to build a consistent in IPL 2021, unlike last season, where patchy form saw them miss out narrowly on the playoffs. Match 10 will see two of the world's best white-ball captains taking on each other, with RCB having a slight edge due to an unbeaten run.
- 13:52 (IST)IPL 2021 Live: KRR look to overcome disappointing loss!KKR will look to bounce back from their last match defeat and what better way to do it than take points off the only unbeaten team in the tournament. However, for that KKR need to be more clinical in the approach and decision-making.
- 13:47 (IST)RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men high on confidence!The Virat Kohli-led side have made a brilliant start to their season, by beating defending champions Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad in their open in their opening two matches. A third win n a row against KKR on Sunday will help them regain the top spot, which they lost to Mumbai last night.
- 13:39 (IST)Hello and welcome! It's double header day!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 10th match in IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. While RCB are on a roll after winning their first two matches, KKR suffered a disappointing loss against Mumbai Indian, after a dramatic batting collapse.