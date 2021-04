Glenn Maxwell managing the pressure in IPL 2021!

Since his arrival to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore, perpetual IPL underperformer Glenn Maxwell has put in top displays this year. The Australian all-rounder was released by Punjab Kings after IPL 2020, and was involved in a massive bidding war during the IPL 2021 Player Auction.





During the win against MI in the season opener, Maxwell smashed a crucial knock of 39 runs in 28 balls, packed with three fours and two sixes. He followed it up with a Man of the Match display vs SRH, which RCB won by six runs. Maxwell slammed 59 runs off 41 balls, consisting of five fours and three sixes.