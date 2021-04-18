Having elected to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are a wicket down vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar are currently batting for RCB, and will be hoping to gain some momentum. Varun Chakravarthy has taken an early wicket for KKR. Virat Kohli's side are currently in an unbeaten run, and will be without Dan Christian for the fixture. He has been replaced by Patidar. Meanwhile, KKR don't have any team changes. RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, while got the better to SunRisers Hyderabad in their next match, in a low-scoring thriller. Ahead of this game, all-rounder Daniel Sams joined the RCB bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19. However, given there are only overseas slots, he is unlikely to make the playing XI. KKR, after a brilliant start to their season against SRH, shot themselves in the foot in their second previous match as they failed to chase down a modest total, after a dramatic batting collapse. The KKR middle-order was left completely exposed against the quality spin-bowling and the same ploy can be expected from RCB spinners. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR, Match 10 Live Cricket Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai