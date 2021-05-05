India and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a photo on his official social media handle on May 5, showcasing his return to his horses at his farmhouse. Jadeja tweeted," Back to the place where I feel safe!! #farmhouse #staysafe." Jadeja is popular for his fondness towards his pet horses with whom he is often seen spending time, especially in the past one year during the lockdown. After the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jadeja revealed his safe location and also requested everyone to stay safe.

The IPL was suspended on May 4 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the IPL governing council due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Even the bio-bubble of the IPL saw a number of Covid cases which became a major factor in the suspension of the league for the time being.

Two players from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, tested positive.

Wriddhiman Saha of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals (DC) along with several members of the team staff and the ground staff also tested positive.

Only 29 out of the total 60 matches were completed before the tournament was adjourned. The last match being the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and DC on May 2.

BCCI in assistance with other cricket authorities have been busy relocating the stranded foreign players who were part of IPL 2021.