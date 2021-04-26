Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he is "taking a break" from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the team's Super Over win against SunRisers Hyderabad. Ashwin took to Twitter early on Monday to write that his family and extended family are facing a fight against COVID-19. "I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," he wrote in his tweet. "I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction," he added, before thanking the franchise.

"Extending our full support to you in these difficult times," Delhi Capitals wrote in a reply to Ashwin's tweet.

"Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals," they added.

Ashwin played DC's match against SRH on Sunday.

DC rode on a half-century by Prithvi Shaw and handy knocks from Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith to post a total of 159/4.

Despite a good start courtesy of Jonny Bairstow an a half-century from Kane Williamson, DC seemed to have sealed the win after Axar Patel struck twice in an over, with SRH needing 28 off the final two overs. However, debutant J Suchith -- coming in at no.9 -- hit two boundaries and a six as he and Williamson managed to tie the game and take the match to a Super Over.

Ashwin gave away 27 runs for no wickets in his four overs.

In the Super Over, bowled by Axar, Williamson and Warner managed to score just seven runs. They would have had eight, but Warner was found to have run one short.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant sent in to face Rashid Khan, the Capitals managed to pull off the chase off the final delivery to seal their fourth win of the season.