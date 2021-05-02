Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he can! This is shortish and outside off, Shankar slaps this one to the cover fielder. 139 more needed from the last 10 overs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is dabbed to the fielder at short third man. Another single. Can Rahul Tewatia end the over well?
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, but slightly shortish and quicker on leg, Shankar goes back and whips this one through square leg. One.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done by Shankar. This is drifting down the leg pole and Vijay Shankar just tickles this one through short fine leg for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and flicks this one through mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On off, slogged to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another slow ball on middle, VS looks to flick but closes the face of the blade early and the ball takes the leading edge and goes to covers for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shankar looks to drive but gets decieved by the lack of pace on this delivery. Misses.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller length ball on off, Kane looks to drive but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to short fine leg. The batters take a run as a throw comes in, but it does not hit the stumps.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Slowish length ball on off, VS slices this one to third man for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Goes back and punches this one through mid on for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller around off, pushed to the cover region by Kanos.
Who is in next? It is Vijay Shankar who replaces Jonny Bairstow. Chetan Sakariya is back on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Even though Tewatia had not started the over nicely, he wraps up the over in the best manner as he gets the big fish - the massive wicket of Bairstow. Rahul Tewatia drags this one shortish and around off, Jonny Bairstow goes back and looks to bang this one, but only with the toe end of the bat. No distance, only elevation on this stroke. The ball goes towards long on, where Anuj Rawat runs ahead, gets low and takes a top catch. 151 more needed from 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Worked through mid-wicket again for a single now.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a good start for Tewatia and Bairstow plays this one nicely. Drags his short and bowls it on leg, Jonny Bairstow swivels and pulls this one past the short fine leg fielder, for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked through square leg for one.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted, but down leg, KW looks to sweep but the ball takes the gloves and goes towards fine leg, where Kartik Tyagi makes a good stop. A couple.
Change. Rahul Tewatia will roll his arm now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another slow ball on off, KW nudges this through point for a single. A good over for Rajasthan, just 4 runs and the wicket of Pandey too.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, tapped to the point fielder.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the pads, this is clipped to fine leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) An off cutter around off, Kane looks to block but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to Samson, who fumbles and the batters cross ends.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Slower length delivery outside off now, Kane makes a leave.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slower length ball down leg, left alone. Wide signalled.
Will it be skipper Williamson at 3? Yes. He is out in the middle now.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rahman had to break this partnership and he does that. The Fizz strikes and Pandey, who has been batting really nicely, will not be able to continue. A length ball, around leg, Manish Pandey comes ahead and looks to work the ball to the leg side but he misses. The ball first hits him on the pads and then deflects onto the pads. A big, big wicket and Rajasthan will look to build on this.
Will Tyagi bowl out? No. Mustafizur Rahman returns.
Strategic Time Out! Hyderabad are off to a flying start here. 57 for nothing in the Powerplay. Pandey and Bairstow are taking the bowlers on here. However, the target is a massive one and they need to keep going. A wicket for Rajasthan will turn things around. Let' see who provides them.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to mid on for a quick single. 11 off Morris' first over. Hyderabad needs 164 more from 84 balls.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandey does not be left behind here. He is catching up with Jonny Bairstow now. A back of a length ball around off, Manish Pandey swivels and pulls this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandey has found his mojo now. A little too full, around off, Manish Pandey gets underneath the ball and whacks this one past the mid on fielder. Boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle, length ball, this is nudged through mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shortish and around off, Pandey pulls this one to the mid on fielder, for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched to covers now.
