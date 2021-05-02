Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Jos Buttler is named Player of the Match for his superb ton. Right! That's all from this game. However, don't forget that it is super Sunday and it is the double-header day. Switch tab and enjoy the action between Delhi and Punjab. It is goodbye from here.
Earlier in the day, on the back of a scintillating century from Buttler and a fine knock from skipper Samson, Rajasthan posted a mammoth score for Hyderabad. It was a poor bowling show from Hyderabad. New skipper Williamson finished the 4 overs of Rashid by the 11th over and it turned out poor call as Rajasthan batters played out him calmly and went bang, bang against the others. Apart from him, all the bowlers were hammered in all parts of the ground and eventually the total that they conceded was too big for their batters.
Rajasthan didn't start well as their bowlers were hit to all parts by Bairstow and Pandey in the Powerplay. However, once Mustafizur got the first wicket, the bowlers put pressure on the other batters. Tewatia got the big wicket of Bairstow and the game was more or less won for them then only. Tyagi did a superb job in his 4 overs while Rahman and Morris bagged 3-fers to help the team seal the deal and bag 2 important points.
Chasing the total, Hyderabad started really well as the openers, Bairstow and Pandey scored 57 in the Powerplay. However, both fell in back-to-back overs, leaving the side reeling. After that, they failed to find the fence and as the pressure got big, they kept losing wickets regularly to fall well short of the target. Their idea of leaving out Warner and playing the spinning all-rounder didn't go in their favor as Nabi bowled just one over and he couldn't do much with the bat either.
An easy win for Rajasthan here! After their batters put on a massive show, it was always going to be tough for the opposition. Hyderabad did start well but once the opening stand was broken, the run chase lost the track completely and it is a comfortable victory for Rajasthan.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Slower fuller one outside off, Bhuvneshwar Kumar digs it out towards the off side for a single. Rajasthan win by 55 runs.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Sandeep looks to work it on the leg side but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The point fielder chases it down and keeps it to one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, it is worked on the leg side for one.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft from Kumar. Short and around middle, Kumar goes back and guides it between point and short third man. The ball goes to the fence.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Good length ball around off, it is the slower one. Kumar looks to push it on the off side but ends up getting an outside edge. The ball goes to the right side of the keeper and Samson makes an excellent stop there.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length and outside off, Bhuvneshwar looks to slog it on the leg side but misses to connect.
Chetan Sakariya to bowl the last over of the game.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, tapped to point for one. Morris finishes with 3 for 29.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full and wide outside off, Kumar just guides it through short third man for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, drilled down to long off. Just a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Kumar mistimes it to long on off the inner half. A single taken.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and around the pads, pushed to long on for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, it is worked on the leg side for one.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? Chris Morris will bowl out.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Full and wide, Sandeep looks to keep it out but he ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes between the keeper and short third man for a boundary. Rahman finishes with 4-0-20-3. Excellent figures.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length ball outside off, Sandeep looks to slog it on the leg side but fails to connect.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, this one is pushed down to long off for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker around off, pushed on the off side for one.
Sandeep Sharma joins Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the middle.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust Rashid departs for 2-ball duck. Can't really blame him though. A slower, fuller ball around off, Rashid clears his front leg and tried to go big. But he cannot clear the fielder at long off. Morris takes a simple catch. This is getting over a bit too early here.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off once again, Rashid connects this time but fnds the cover fielder.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slipped wide outside off, Rashid looks to reaches out and drives but misses. Wided.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in now. Also Mustafizur to bowl out.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! You miss, I hit stuff from Morris. Jadhav wasn't connecting anything so Morris bowls one on a lenth and around off and middle. Jadhav swings hard but fails to connect and the stumps are rattled behind. Second wicket in the over for Morris. Just 2 runs and 2 wickets. superb stuff.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now! Jadhav is too late to connect the pull. Just 2 from the over so far.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, driven straight to mid off.
Rashid Khan is in now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Excellent catch. Anuj Rawat is the fielder again. Third catch for Rawat. Morris bowls this very full and wide outside off, Samad looks to go big over long off but he mishits it. The ball goes high in the air and away from mid off. Rawat runs back and takes a fine diving catch.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Another wide yorker. Samad lets it be, thinking that it will be called wide. Not called.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Morris tries to bowl it away from the hitting arc but he ends up bowling it outside the tramline. Wided.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Jadhav pulls it to the left of deep mid-wicket. Parag does well to move that side for a single.
Chris Morris is back on. 2-0-18-1 from him so far.
Second Strategic Time Out! The equation is getting tough for Hyderabad here. They need someone to hit a few lusty blows but another wicket here will force them completely on the back foot. Samad is out in the middle and if he can hit a few biggies in the next couple of overs, things can get spiced up a bit. Otherwise, Rajasthan are going to seal the deal.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is pushed to point for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, this is whipped away through mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and wider outside off, Abdul Samad looks to drive but he misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another full toss around off, it is slammed back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) A full toss around off, it is lofted over covers for a couple.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A fuller ball way outside off, Samad leaves. Wided.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAP! Samad can hit it long and he shows it here again. A slower short ball around off, Abdul Samad goes back and pulls this one hard over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
