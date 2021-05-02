Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right! Rajasthan have got to a big score here. Now, it is up to their bowlers to defend it. Hyderabad does not have Warner. Who will open for them? It is going to be interesting to find out. Let's see if the change of personnel works for the team. Join us for the chase which begins in a short while.
Jos Buttler, the centurion, is caught for a little chat. He says that he enjoyed this knock and he had some fun and their total is a good one. Feels that he did not find it easy at the start and he just looked to find a way to get back into form and he did that well today. Says that he was looking to just hang around when Rashid was bowling. Tells that he has spent a lot of time in the middle order, where he does not get a lot of opportunities to score a century and it was good to score this. Feels that they will have to bowl well, as it is a small ground and the outfield is quick.
Hyderabad started well with the ball. The new skipper brought Rashid in the attack as early as the 3rd over and the Afghan didn't disappoint him as he got the wicket in his first over. He bowled tight 4 overs but failed to get another wicket. The likes of Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep, and Khaleel failed to stop the Buttler-Samson show as the duo went hammer and tongs. Apart from Nabi, Shankar and Sandeep were the ones who managed a wicket apiece. All the bowlers were smashed all over the park and now, their batters have got a big target to chase.
Asked to bat first, Rajasthan lost Jaiswal in the third over of the game but Buttler and Samson got together for a good partnership. The duo took a bit of risk as well and added a century-plus stand. Buttler reached his half ton and then got going. It wasn't one of the best Buttler knocks but a very vital one for his side as he didn't throw his wicket away and kept going. Skipper Samson too played a fine knock. The 150-run stand was eventually broken when Samson holed out at long off. Buttler though continued as he brought up his first Indian T20 ton and took the team over 200 before getting dismissed on the last ball of the penultimate over. Miller then finished the innings with a biggie to get the total to 220.
What a finish to the innings from Miller and Rajasthan have put on a massive score here! What an outstanding batting performance from them led by Buttler. 143 runs in the last 10 overs and most of them came off the willow of Buttler. The man who was out of form and struggled in the first half of his innings has played a gem of a knock to take the team to a big score.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No, he cannot! Miller knows that Vijay Shankar will bowl a full and wide outside off delivery. So, he is ready and he spanks this one all the way over covers. RAJASTHAN END ON 220/3!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Parag slaps this one to long on for a single. A very good over so far by Shankar. Can he wrap things up well?
19.4 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled outside off, Parag bunts this one through mid off for a couple.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, outside off, slapped away through point for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) SLASH AND A MISS! Fuller, but wider outside off. Miller swipes his blade at this but misses.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A good length ball way outside off, Parag only under edges this to the keeper, for a run.
Who will walk out now? David Miller it is. Vijay Shankar to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Sandeep has been smacked in this over, but on the last ball of his spell, he gets the wicket of Buttler. The Englishman will head back, with his dug out up and applauding him. 124 runs from just 64 balls. A knock that he will not forget so easily. A length ball, way outside off, Buttler swings his blade at this but the ball takes the inside edge and crashes into the furniture behind.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACK! Buttler takes full toll of the Free Hit. A 75m biggie and Rajasthan are on a roll here. A short ball way outside off, Jos Buttler reaches out and spanks this one over covers.
18.5 overs (7 Runs) SIX! 200 UP FOR RAJASTHAN! Buttler is just having fun here. A fuller ball around off, Jos Buttler hangs back in his crease and pumps this one over long on. Oh wait! Sandeep Sharma has overstepped and it will be a no ball. Free Hit coming up...
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary. Buttler is ensuring that Rajasthan end on a high. A length ball, way outside off, Buttler reaches out and carves it over point. Boundary.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled now. Digs in a shortish length ball outside off, Buttler looks to pull this one to the leg side but he misses.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Buttler continues on his merry way. A length ball, but outside off. Jos Buttler stays deep in his crease and slams this one over long off.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, slogged to long on for a single.
Change. Sandeep Sharma will bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the 18th. That was a tough chance for Kumar. A full toss, Parag hits it down the ground. The ball goes to Kumar at a good height but very quickly. He gets hands but cannot hold it. Single taken.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Two now! This one is low full toss, it is flicked wide of long on and they get two.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Bhuvneshwar misses his length this time. Full and just outside off, Parag gets under it and pumps it over long on for a biggie.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Good from Kumar so far. Very full and around middle, Jos can only hit it to long on for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower one from Bhuvneshwar but it is outside the tramline on off stump. Wided.
17.2 overs (1 Run) One more single! Full and around off, it is hit to long on for one by Parag.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, flicked to long on for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) CENTURY FOR BUTTLER! Jos Buttler is back in form. What a knock. A 56-ball century for Buttler, his maiden in the Indian T20 League. He didn't start well as he was struggling to time it but he just kept going better and better. He gets to the ton by working this length ball around middle towards mid-wicket for one. Now, he will target to finish things well for his side.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed away! Buttler moves to 99. Length ball, outside off, Buttler reaches out and slams it through point. A boundary for him.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Very good catch near the rope by Samad. The stand is broken. A knuckle ball from Shankar. Samson looks to go big and he targets the long off fence. However, he fails to get the timing right and gets more height than distance. Samad at long off settles himself, times his jump to perfection, and takes the catch nicely. Maintains his balance as well. Fine knock from the skipper ends.
Will it be David Miller coming out now? Nopes, it is Riyan Parag!
16.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! This one is slipped down the leg side. Bairstow fails to collect it cleanly and they sneak one extra.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Buttler looks to drill it through the off side but ends up getting an inside edge. The ball races away to the fine leg fence.
16.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Three fielders try to catch it but none can. Shankar bowls a short ball, it is the slower one. Sanju waits and waits and then at the last moment looks to hit over the keeper. However, he fails to time it well. The ball goes behind the keeper. He tries to get there. And so does the short third man and short fine leg fielder. But none can cover the ground quickly enough to take the catch. A single, in the end.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shankar tries to stay away from the firing line but slips this one way outside off. Wided.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Samson reaches out and looks to drive but gets an under edge. The ball goes to the keeper. A dot.
Change. Vijay Shankar to bowl now. Gave 18 off his solitary over.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end! Another big over. 13 off this one. Full and around off, hit hard down to long on for one by Samson.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Jos reaches out and hits it to deep cover for one.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Buttler is on 90 now. Full and around off, he drills it to the right side of Rashid who is at long on. Two taken.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More runs! Streaky boundary this time. A length ball, just around off, Buttler looks to hammer it on the leg side but ends up getting a thick outside edge that goes over short third man. The fielder chases but he cannot stop.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, it is drilled to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson joins the act now! Runs flowing here for Rajasthan as they get to 150. Shortish and wide outside off, Samson slives it over point and finds the fence.
