Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! All the way! Massive over. 21 off it. This is floated around middle, once again on a fullish length. Buttler deposits this one over the deep square leg with a big slog.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary. Buttler is indeed on fire. Once again a full ball from Nabi, this time Buttler hits it to the left of the bowler. Nabi tries to get a hand to it but he hardly has time to react. The ball whizzes to the fence like flash.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Dot now! Fuller and around off, pushed back tot he bowler.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More runs! This one is drilled down the ground. Too full as Nabi overcorrects his length. Buttler drills it through mid on for a boundary.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Buttler is on fire here now! He moves to 70. It is not too bad a ball. Touch short but Buttler is on the back foot. He picks it up and deposits it over the long on fence.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and around middle, Samson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to close the over. An expensive outing for Khaleel. It was there to be hit but Buttler failed to connect. Short and wide outside off, Buttler flashes the blade to cut but misses to connect. 14 off the 14th over.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Fuller and outside off, Jos clears his front leg and powers it over deep mid-wicket for half a dozen.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, tapped to point for one.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not off the middle but Sanju and Rajasthan will take it. Fuller and wide outside off, Samson looks to slam it down the ground but ends up getting a thickish outside edge. He slices it over backward point for a boundary. 100-run stand is up between the two.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length and around off and middle, Samson slams it wide of deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs to his right and makes a diving save. Two taken.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, it is poked to backward point for one.
Second Strategic Time Out! Rajasthan in full flow now and they will look to finish things off in style. Buttler has reached his half-century while Samson is looking solid. With Rashid's 4 overs done, Hyderabad might feel a bit worried. Let's see how things pan out in the final 7 overs.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good delivery to close out an expensive over. A fuller ball, could be called a yorker, around off, Buttler jams this one out to point for a single. 17 from the over.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, slapped through cover-point for a couple now. It has been a good over for the Men in Pink so far.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was like a tennis-style smash from Jos. A shortish ball outside off, Jos Buttler waits for the ball to arrive and then hops and whacks this one over extra cover. The fielder from long off runs to his left, but loses the race as the ball touches the ropes.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Way outside off and it is left alone. Wide signalled.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That brings up Jos Buttler's fifty too. Has been a good knock so far, but now, with Samson by his side, the Englishman will be look to amp it up. A length ball, around off, Jos Buttler stands tall and clobbers this one over long off.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) TOP EDGE BUT SAFE! Jos Buttler is a lucky man as he had not played that well. A short ball, around off, Jos Buttler looks to pull but the ball takes the top edge and goes towards the fine leg region, where it lands safe. A couple.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Misfield from Kane and single now. A length ball around off, slammed towards covers, where Kane fumbles and the batters take the single.
Rashid is done with his 4. Will we see his countryman Nabi now? No. Sandeep Sharma is back on. 2-0-9-0 from him so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled wide outside off, Jos swings his blade at this but he misses. 8 from the over.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Funky from Buttler! A length ball, on middle and leg, Jos Buttler shuffles across and plays the paddle scoop over the keeper. Goes over and into the ropes. Much needed boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Samson taps this one to point for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. Nicely done by Ahmed. Bowls a slower yorker on off, Samson comes down the track but fails to connect bat with ball.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, bunted to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Shortish on middle and leg, Buttler pulls this one through square leg for a couple.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, punched through mid-wicket for a single. Rashid is done for the day and he finishes with figures of 4-0-24-1, a good spell but they would have wanted another wicket from him.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Again, flatter and on leg, Samson goes back and works this one behind square on the leg side for another single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on leg, JB nudges this to short fine leg for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for one more run.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and a boundary. Catch was the cry but it falls beside the fielder. A tossed up ball around off, Sanju Samson skips down and whacks thisone towards long on. Manish Pandey runs to his left, but the ball bounces and goes past.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and on middle, Buttler drops this one towards mid-wicket for one.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 150/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.